This AMD and Nvidia gaming laptop team-up has gotten a huge discount

Black Friday may be over but the discounts are not, and Box is still bringing the offers. This deal cuts a few hundred pounds off this new Acer Nitro 16 laptop which features the latest AMD and Nvidia components.

The Acer Nitro range has long been a strong budget option but the series has expanded upwards in recent years, but this deal brings the cost down once again. The Acer Nitro 16 is available for £1,299, that’s a stunning £350 off right now.

Was £1,649.99

Now £1,299.99 View Deal

The Acer Nitro series of laptops has never been about flashiness, and that goes for many of Acer’s gaming laptops overall. And, the Acer Nitro 16 is no different. With this offer, you’re getting some great modern hardware in the form of an RTX 4060 graphics chip and Ryzen 7 7000 series CPU. It’s rare to see these components combined for this lower price. The discount is a chunky £350, which isn’t to be sniffed at. With it typically costing £1,649, it’s ideal to see it down well under £1,500 now at £1,299.99/

Is the Acer Nitro 16 worth buying?

A budget gaming upgrade that lacks the power to stand out Pros Big QHD+ display

RTX 4050 gives you DLSS 3 with Frame Generation

Ample processing power for games and everyday apps Cons Not enough power for QHD gaming

Flat keyboard angle and thick deck can make typing uncomfortable

Basic, boxy audio

The Acer Nitro 16 isn’t the perfect gaming laptop, with Acer focusing on value in its typical fashion, but this discounted model fixes one of our key qualms. We were concerned the RTX 4050 didn’t offer enough juice for QHD gaming, which is disappointing given that’s the display it comes with. However, this model of offer comes with a more performant RTX 4060 which should more than do the job. It’s paired with a top new AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS chip to help it along the way too. The big QHD+ screen is a huge selling point, presenting AAA games in an impressive fashion. The Acer Nitro 16 represents a slight revamping of the range and the new style brings a pleasingly more streamlined and higher quality look to the Nitro series.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Acer Nitro 16 review.