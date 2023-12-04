Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This AMD and Nvidia gaming laptop team-up has gotten a huge discount

Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Black Friday may be over but the discounts are not, and Box is still bringing the offers. This deal cuts a few hundred pounds off this new Acer Nitro 16 laptop which features the latest AMD and Nvidia components.

The Acer Nitro range has long been a strong budget option but the series has expanded upwards in recent years, but this deal brings the cost down once again. The Acer Nitro 16 is available for £1,299, that’s a stunning £350 off right now.

Save £350 on this Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop

You can now grab this RTX 4060-sporting Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop for under £1,300. The impressive graphics are backed up by one of AMD’s latest and greatest CPUs too. It’s now down a solid £350 with this discount.

  • Box
  • Was £1,649.99
  • Now £1,299.99
View Deal

The Acer Nitro series of laptops has never been about flashiness, and that goes for many of Acer’s gaming laptops overall. And, the Acer Nitro 16 is no different. With this offer, you’re getting some great modern hardware in the form of an RTX 4060 graphics chip and Ryzen 7 7000 series CPU. It’s rare to see these components combined for this lower price. The discount is a chunky £350, which isn’t to be sniffed at. With it typically costing £1,649, it’s ideal to see it down well under £1,500 now at £1,299.99/

Is the Acer Nitro 16 worth buying?

Acer Nitro 16 laptop running Cyberpunk 2077
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

A budget gaming upgrade that lacks the power to stand out

Pros

  • Big QHD+ display
  • RTX 4050 gives you DLSS 3 with Frame Generation
  • Ample processing power for games and everyday apps

Cons

  • Not enough power for QHD gaming
  • Flat keyboard angle and thick deck can make typing uncomfortable
  • Basic, boxy audio

The Acer Nitro 16 isn’t the perfect gaming laptop, with Acer focusing on value in its typical fashion, but this discounted model fixes one of our key qualms. We were concerned the RTX 4050 didn’t offer enough juice for QHD gaming, which is disappointing given that’s the display it comes with. However, this model of offer comes with a more performant RTX 4060 which should more than do the job. It’s paired with a top new AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS chip to help it along the way too. The big QHD+ screen is a huge selling point, presenting AAA games in an impressive fashion. The Acer Nitro 16 represents a slight revamping of the range and the new style brings a pleasingly more streamlined and higher quality look to the Nitro series.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Acer Nitro 16 review.

Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

