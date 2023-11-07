This Alienware deal is an early Black Friday treat for serious gamers

High-end portable gaming doesn’t come cheap but this Alienware deal over on Amazon aims to ease the blow a tad. It’s quality AAA gaming and it’s 12% off right now.

Many deals during this period come to slightly older PC gaming technology but this one comes in the form of a laptop with the latest specs. The Alienware M16 R1 AMD Edition is down to just £1,799, that’s £250 off right now.

Save 12% on the Alienware M16 R1 AMD Edition Get £250 off on the highly-rated Alienware M16 R1 AMD Edition. Now just £1799, this top-of-the-line gaming laptop offers exceptional performance at a 12% discount on Amazon. Amazon

Save 12%

£1799 View Deal

This is a deal that brings a rather dauntingly priced machine, at over £2,049, down to something which might not seem so out of reach for some. Rarely do you get a solid discount on such modern specs, and this Alienware m16 has that across its CPU and GPU offering. You’ll find it hard to locate a deal this invitingly priced with these specs and the quality design that the Alienware range brings.

The Alienware M16 has been around on Amazon since July of this year, when you originally had to fork out £2,549 to bag this device. The price has varied quite a bit but throughout August, September and October, the cost of this device typically sat at £2,049. As such, you’re getting a solid £250 reduction as we enter the deals-heavy Black Friday period.

Is the Alienware M16 R1 AMD Edition worth buying?

A stylish and capable gaming laptop with the latest AMD Dragon Range CPU Pros Impressive performance for the money

Stylish and well made

Excellent upgrade options Cons Small trackpad

Heavy for a 16-inch laptop

Rotten battery life

Stylish and well-made gaming laptop

Wide range of configuration options

Potent and efficient AMD Ryzen 9 Dragon Range CPU

Bright Alienware design cues

Solid and durable build quality

Metal case for a premium feel

Easy access to upgrade components

Good gaming performance with RTX 4070 GPU

No thermal issues or excessive fan noise

Wide selection of I/O ports

When you’re looking into purchasing a high-end gaming laptop, the price can get shockingly high as you look to equip it with top specs. As such, it can be a world of compromises to squeeze what you want down to a decent price. Well, even at its full price, the Alienware m16 is a laptop that gives you cutting-edge gaming performance alongside a no-compromises premium design.

Fan noise can often be one of the key compromises, especially when powering modern technology like a 13th Intel Core i9 chip and RTX 4070 graphics, but there was little sign of thermal issues or the fans getting to irritating levels during our review period. You’ll find tons of ports as well as easy upgradeability here too.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Alienware M16 R1 AMD Edition review

Looking for a different deal?

Gaming laptops are great for on-the-go play but, sometimes, you may want to expand your viewing experience. So, it’s handy that there’s £200 off this Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED (2023) gaming monitor right now. Whether you’re already kitted out with a gaming PC or considering a new laptop, this is a strong gaming pairing.