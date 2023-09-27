This 3-in-1 iPhone charger is now at a tempting price

Anyone looking for an all-in-one wireless charging solution for their iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods should check out this 3-in-1 iPhone charger at a temptingly low price.

Amazon is now selling the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe for just £109.99. That’s a saving of £30, or 21%, on the £139.99 RRP. Amazon’s deal covers both the white and the black models, too.

Save £30 on the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Amazon is selling the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for £109.99, which is a saving of 21% on the RRP. Amazon

Save 21%

Now £109.99 View Deal

This sleek charging stand will magnetically attach and charge any iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and 12 models up to 15W. There’s also space on the handlebar-like stand for an Apple Watch, while the flat base is designed for you to place and charge your AirPods.

Thanks to MagSafe, your iPhone will be suspended in the air without any physical connection, and you can orient your phone in either portrait or landscape. The latter is particularly handy with the StandBy mode that Apple includes with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro ranges.

StandBy mode offers useful and customisable heads-up information, whether than be a clock face, photos, or widgets. If this is positioned on your bedside table, you can essentially turn your Pro phone into a beside alarm clock.

Belkin announced its 3-in-1 charger around the time of the iPhone 12 launch, which was when Apple first incorporated its magnetise MagSafe wireless charging standard. MagSafe, incidentally, has gone on to form the basis of the universal Qi2 standard, though it remains to be seen if chargers like the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 will work with future Android devices that support the standard.

Still, if you’re the owner of a new iPhone from the past three years, this is one of the best accessory deals we’ve seen in a while.