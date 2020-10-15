Belkin reveals third-party MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12

When Apple announced its new MagSafe wireless charging tech for the iPhone 12 range, it also mentioned third-party accessories were on the way, namely from Belkin.

Now the noted accessory maker has revealed the first two MagSafe compatible accessories set to launch in the near future. One is a three-way combo charger that can handle the iPhone 12, Apple Watch and AirPods. The other is a magnetic phone holder that sits within the car’s air vent.

Firstly, the BoostCharge Pro MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger promises three separate wireless charging specifications, one for each other devices in question. The key though is the 15W MagSafe to ensure your iPhone 12 is recharged securely, safely and rapidly. It costs $149.99, but purchase information is not available on the company’s UK website as yet.

The second product is the MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro, which is designed only for the iPhone 12. It’s similar to your standard magnetic mount and doesn’t actually provide any charging tech of its own. You’ll still have to use your Lightning cable through the in-car USB port in order to actually replenish your phone.

During the iPhone 12 launch event, Apple said the iPhone 12 contains new components in the rear casing that enables the tech, formerly a stable of MacBook charging, to be reborn for the smartphone.

There’s a copper-graphite shield, a magnet array, a polycarbonate housing, a charging coil, an e-shield and an NFC component too. In the centre of all that is an alignment magnet that will ensure the charger sits in the optimal place for maximum charging efficiency.

Apple itself has already announced a number of MagSafe accessories, including a MagSafe Duo charger that makes room for an Apple Watch, as well as a standard MagSafe Charger. There are also a number of compatible wallets and cases with Apple saying there’s plenty more to come.

