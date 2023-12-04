These Bowers and Wilkins earbuds have finally gotten their Black Friday discount
Bowers & Wilkins’ Pi7 S2 were exempt from Amazon’s Black Friday sale this year, which is why we were excited to see the earbuds discounted in time for Christmas.
Head to Amazon now to save 20% on the earbuds and bag them for just £279. That’s a huge £70 saving compared to their usual £349 RRP.
The Pi7 S2 are a pair of true wireless earbuds by high-end audio brand Bowers & Wilkins.
The last time the earbuds fell this low in price was September. However, the price shot back up to its original £349 RRP soon after and remained this high throughout October and November.
Thankfully, the Pi7 S2 have kicked off December with a dramatic price drop, making this the ideal time to snap up the earbuds in time for Christmas.
Is the Bowers and Wilkins Pi7 S2 worth buying?
High-performance sound from Bowers & Wilkin's latest true wireless
Pros
- Excellent, refined audio
- Better comfort levels than original
- Strong wireless connection
- Clear call quality
- Solid enough noise cancellation
Cons
- Expensive
- Battery life is below average
- Fit is not the tightest
- Limited app features
- Improved comfort compared to previous model
- New color options available
- Strong water resistance
- Good wireless performance with minor stutters
- High-res audio support
- Excellent call quality with minimal background noise
- Refined sound with a slight warm presentation
- Detailed soundstage and rich treble performance
- Noise-cancellation is effective but not as strong as competitors
- Wireless audio retransmission feature works well with no latency
The Pi7 S2 are the latest version of Bowers & Wilkins’ Pi7 true wireless earbuds, delivering improved comfort and new colour options among other updates.
When it comes to sound, the earbuds produce excellent, refined audio with a detailed soundstage, rich treble and slightly warm presentation.
Additional features worth noting include strong water resistance, excellent call quality, high-res audio support and effective noise cancellation.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 review
