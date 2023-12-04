Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

These Bowers and Wilkins earbuds have finally gotten their Black Friday discount

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Bowers & Wilkins’ Pi7 S2 were exempt from Amazon’s Black Friday sale this year, which is why we were excited to see the earbuds discounted in time for Christmas.

Head to Amazon now to save 20% on the earbuds and bag them for just £279. That’s a huge £70 saving compared to their usual £349 RRP.

The Pi7 S2 are a pair of true wireless earbuds by high-end audio brand Bowers & Wilkins.

The last time the earbuds fell this low in price was September. However, the price shot back up to its original £349 RRP soon after and remained this high throughout October and November.

Thankfully, the Pi7 S2 have kicked off December with a dramatic price drop, making this the ideal time to snap up the earbuds in time for Christmas.

Is the Bowers and Wilkins Pi7 S2 worth buying?

Bowers Wilkins Pi7 S2 on top of case
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

High-performance sound from Bowers & Wilkin's latest true wireless

Pros

  • Excellent, refined audio
  • Better comfort levels than original
  • Strong wireless connection
  • Clear call quality
  • Solid enough noise cancellation

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Battery life is below average
  • Fit is not the tightest
  • Limited app features
  • Improved comfort compared to previous model
  • New color options available
  • Strong water resistance
  • Good wireless performance with minor stutters
  • High-res audio support
  • Excellent call quality with minimal background noise
  • Refined sound with a slight warm presentation
  • Detailed soundstage and rich treble performance
  • Noise-cancellation is effective but not as strong as competitors
  • Wireless audio retransmission feature works well with no latency

The Pi7 S2 are the latest version of Bowers & Wilkins’ Pi7 true wireless earbuds, delivering improved comfort and new colour options among other updates.

When it comes to sound, the earbuds produce excellent, refined audio with a detailed soundstage, rich treble and slightly warm presentation.

Additional features worth noting include strong water resistance, excellent call quality, high-res audio support and effective noise cancellation.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 review

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking to stay within a £100 budget, the Jabra Elite 5 have seen their own 40% discount this December, dropping to just £89.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

