These Bowers and Wilkins earbuds have finally gotten their Black Friday discount

Bowers & Wilkins' Pi7 S2 were exempt from Amazon's Black Friday sale this year, which is why we were excited to see the earbuds discounted in time for Christmas.

The earbuds are now available for £279, a £70 saving compared to their usual £349 RRP.

The Pi7 S2 are a pair of true wireless earbuds by high-end audio brand Bowers & Wilkins.

The last time the earbuds fell this low in price was September. However, the price shot back up to its original £349 RRP soon after and remained this high throughout October and November.

Thankfully, the Pi7 S2 have kicked off December with a dramatic price drop, making this the ideal time to snap up the earbuds in time for Christmas.

Is the Bowers and Wilkins Pi7 S2 worth buying?

High-performance sound from Bowers & Wilkin's latest true wireless Pros Excellent, refined audio

Better comfort levels than original

Strong wireless connection

Clear call quality

Solid enough noise cancellation Cons Expensive

Battery life is below average

Fit is not the tightest

Limited app features

Improved comfort compared to previous model

New color options available

Strong water resistance

Good wireless performance with minor stutters

High-res audio support

Excellent call quality with minimal background noise

Refined sound with a slight warm presentation

Detailed soundstage and rich treble performance

Noise-cancellation is effective but not as strong as competitors

Wireless audio retransmission feature works well with no latency

The Pi7 S2 are the latest version of Bowers & Wilkins’ Pi7 true wireless earbuds, delivering improved comfort and new colour options among other updates.

When it comes to sound, the earbuds produce excellent, refined audio with a detailed soundstage, rich treble and slightly warm presentation.

Additional features worth noting include strong water resistance, excellent call quality, high-res audio support and effective noise cancellation.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 review

