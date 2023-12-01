Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Jabra Elite 5 headphones are even cheaper now than on Black Friday

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

The Black Friday week may be well and truly over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a fantastic deal. In fact, the Jabra Elite 5 true wireless headphones are even cheaper now than they were on Black Friday.

The Jabra Elite 5 can now be bought for just £89, representing a massive 41% price crash. With the original retail price coming in at £149.99, you really are getting a great deal here.

The Jabra Elite 5 are true wireless headphones with high-end features such as Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation that can help to block out background noise. An IP55 rating protects it from dust and water, while the charging case means you can keep using the headphones for a claimed 28 hours before needing to recharge via the mains.

The price history graph above shows that this is the lowest price that the Jabra Elite 5 headphones have been available for in the last 30 days, even compared to Black Friday.

Are the Jabra Elite 5 worth buying?

Jabra Elite 5 main
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A stress-free true wireless experience

Pros

  • Good, comfortable fit
  • Easy to use
  • Effective noise-cancelling
  • Rich, warm sound has appeal

Cons

  • Lacks dynamism
  • Battery life a little less than claimed
  • The Jabra Elite 5 are a solid and likeable true wireless pair
  • Their audio quality is solid
  • Their call performance is very good
  • The noise-cancelling experience takes away the stress of everyday life
  • They have a snug fit and strong water resistance
  • They have physical buttons for operation, which are easy to use
  • They come with multiple sizes of ear-tips for a customised fit
  • They have an IP55 rating for protection against dust and water
  • The Sound+ app allows for customization of noise-cancellation and sound modes
  • Battery life is up to seven hours with ANC on and up to 28 hours with the case

We gave the Jabra Elite 5 a 4 out of 5 rating when we first reviewed them earlier this year. We praised the comfortable design and effective noise cancellation.

In the review’s verdict, we wrote: “The Elite 5 are another fine and likeable true wireless pair from Jabra, their audio quality is solid, their call performance is very good and the noise-cancelling experience takes away some of the stress out of everyday life.”

So if you want a reliable pair of true wireless headphones at a bargain price, then we strongly recommend the Jabra Elite 5 following the huge price drop.

