The Jabra Elite 5 headphones are even cheaper now than on Black Friday

The Black Friday week may be well and truly over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a fantastic deal. In fact, the Jabra Elite 5 true wireless headphones are even cheaper now than they were on Black Friday.

The Jabra Elite 5 can now be bought for just £89, representing a massive 41% price crash. With the original retail price coming in at £149.99, you really are getting a great deal here.

Save £60! Jabra Elite 5 Now Only £89 – That’s 40% Off! Save £60 on the highly-rated Jabra Elite 5 now only £89 on Amazon! That’s a whopping 40% off. Experience superior sound and comfort with this top-notch earbuds deal. Hurry, grab yours while stocks last! Amazon

Save 40%

£89 View Deal

The Jabra Elite 5 are true wireless headphones with high-end features such as Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation that can help to block out background noise. An IP55 rating protects it from dust and water, while the charging case means you can keep using the headphones for a claimed 28 hours before needing to recharge via the mains.

The price history graph above shows that this is the lowest price that the Jabra Elite 5 headphones have been available for in the last 30 days, even compared to Black Friday.

Are the Jabra Elite 5 worth buying?

A stress-free true wireless experience Pros Good, comfortable fit

Easy to use

Effective noise-cancelling

Rich, warm sound has appeal Cons Lacks dynamism

Battery life a little less than claimed

The Jabra Elite 5 are a solid and likeable true wireless pair

Their audio quality is solid

Their call performance is very good

The noise-cancelling experience takes away the stress of everyday life

They have a snug fit and strong water resistance

They have physical buttons for operation, which are easy to use

They come with multiple sizes of ear-tips for a customised fit

They have an IP55 rating for protection against dust and water

The Sound+ app allows for customization of noise-cancellation and sound modes

Battery life is up to seven hours with ANC on and up to 28 hours with the case

We gave the Jabra Elite 5 a 4 out of 5 rating when we first reviewed them earlier this year. We praised the comfortable design and effective noise cancellation.

In the review’s verdict, we wrote: “The Elite 5 are another fine and likeable true wireless pair from Jabra, their audio quality is solid, their call performance is very good and the noise-cancelling experience takes away some of the stress out of everyday life.”

So if you want a reliable pair of true wireless headphones at a bargain price, then we strongly recommend the Jabra Elite 5 following the huge price drop.