The Xbox Series X is still very cheap on Amazon

The Xbox Series X is still selling extremely cheap on Amazon right now.

Head over to the online giant’s Xbox Series X listing right now, and you’ll find it selling for £342. That’s a massive 29% saving on the console’s £479.99 RRP.

It’s also even cheaper than the previous Series X price cut from Amazon that we reported on last week, and also the Black Friday price back in November. Not too shabby.

We’re big fans of the Xbox Series X here at TR. We revisited our original review a couple of years on, and we stand by our 4.5-star review. We called it “an amazing bit of kit, with highlights including Quick Resume, Smart Delivery and Xbox Game Pass”.

We also love the Series X’s sleek and premium design, its Dolby Vision, and its speedy SSD. Load times, begone!

True, Microsoft still has some way to go with its first party game offering. But with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard alone, it’s taken a huge step towards rectifying that. Starting with Starfield, we’re going to be seeing a lot of big titles coming exclusively to Xbox (and PC, of course).

We should also note that, for all the PS5’s epic sales success and formidable first party roster, the Xbox Series X remains the most powerful games console on the market.

At this new cheap price, the Xbox Series X has become a tempting purchase for a late Christmas present – even if it’s just for yourself.

