Amazon’s just slashed the price of the Xbox Series X

Amazon’s dropped an instant winner on the Xbox Series X that’s sure to please any gamer this Christmas.

Right now you can get Microsoft’s latest high-powered next-gen console for just £359.99, marking one heck of a discount upon its original £479.99 asking price. It’s worth pointing out that this was the price the Series X went for over Black Friday so if you weren’t able to snap that deal up last month, here’s one final chance to get it in time for Christmas.

Now that we’re a few years into the next-gen gaming cycle, the Series X and the PS5 are sure to be some of this year’s most popular Christmas presents as they have more must-play titles to dive into than ever before.

Xbox Series X Price Crash Just in time for Christmas, the Xbox Series X has been brought back down to its Black Friday price point, making this the perfect time to buy. Amazon

Was £479.99

Now £359.99 View Deal

In the case of the Series X, Xbox gamers were recently treated to Bethesda’s massive space-bound RPG, Starfield, which sees the classic gameplay aspects of Bethesda’s previous titles like Skyrim and Fallout 4, shifted unto a sprawling galaxy just waiting to be explored.

In his four-star review for the game, Deputy Editor Ryan Jones wrote: “Starfield is an excellent RPG in the same mould as Skyrim and Fallout, but with a sci-fi spin. It features a deep skill tree and rewarding side quests to eat up your free time, as well as fantastic gunplay.”

For those who want something a bit more fast paced than an RPG, you’ll probably feel more at home with the recently released Forza Motorsport, which serves as something of a reboot for the racing series.

Not only does the game feature tons of cars and tracks to explore, but it all looks phenomenal thanks to the Series X’s next-gen hardware which can bring truly jaw-dropping graphics to life.

Of course, this is before mentioning all of the third-party titles that can now be played on the Series X, ranging from the terrifying Dead Space reboot to the newly awarded ‘Game of the Year’ at the 2023 Game Awards, Baldur’s Gate 3.

There’s no shortage of great games for the Series X, and while the console is back down to a massively reduced price, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.