The Xbox Series X Drinks Cooler just fell to a mouthwatering price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

There’s a tasty new price for Xbox Series X Drinks Cooler over on Currys right now.

The UK retailer is selling this gaming-themed mini-fridge for £39.99, which is a £20 saving on the previous price of £59.99. That’s the same price it was offered for back on Black Friday, which of course is the mother of all deals events.

Let’s back up for a second here. What exactly is an Xbox Series X Drinks Cooler?

It’s quite literally a compact refrigerator in the shape of an Xbox Series X console. There’s 4.5 litres of internal capacity, which leaves room for eight cans of drink and a snack spread across two fixed shelves.

There’s also an internal drip tray, while the fridge will cool your snacks up to 20°C below the ambient temperature.

The top grille and Xbox logo are LED backlit for that full Xbox bling effect, while the USB port around front is more than merely a cosmetic replica. It actually lets you charge a controller or phone.

Given its compact size (just 405 x 220 x 220mm and 2.5kg) and efficient nature, you can even pop the Drinks Cooler into your car and hook it up via the bundled in 12V car socket power cable, making it the ideal camping buddy.

Even if your ambitions don’t stretch beyond your living room or bedroom for another game of something, though, the Xbox Series X Drinks Cooler is the ideal labour-saving (and delightfully kitsch) accompaniment.

