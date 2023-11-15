Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Even the Xbox Series X mini fridge is discounted for Black Friday

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

If you like chilled drinks and snacks with your gaming sessions, there’s a great deal on the perfect food and drink cooler for you – an official Xbox-branded mini fridge.

The Xbox Series X Replica Drinks Cooler has a 4.5 litre capacity. It cost £69.99 from late December 2022 to late September of this year, and now it’s plummeted down to £39.99, resulting in a saving of £30. That’s a big discount on a product that launched just last year in this size, making it one of its lowest prices ever.

Currys is also offering a deal for the 10-litre version of this product (albeit just £25 off on a more expensive product), which launched around two years ago.

The Xbox Series X mini fridge can hold up to eight canned drinks and a snack, with two shelves inside (shelves cannot be adjusted) and an integrated door handle. There’s an LED backlit top grille and Xbox logo, to set the mood with the iconic black and green colour scheme of the gaming console.

There are loads of bonus features to boot – you can charge a controller or your phone through its USB port and use it on the road or even camping if you can connect it to a car socket.

There’s also an internal drip tray and it cools up to 20°C below the ambient temperature. Its rear panel is made with aluminium and at 2.5kg, it’s not too heavy. That makes it a device that combines convenience, effectiveness and great looks.

If snacking without having to go through to the kitchen is your thing, especially since it means you won’t need to hit pause while gaming, this is a great opportunity for you. Bearing in mind this is your chance to buy it for one of the cheapest price tags yet, this offer could be one of the better deals you see ahead of Black Friday.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

