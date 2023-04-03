 large image

The ultimate PS5 bargain bundle has just dropped

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you’ve been waiting for the right bundle before treating yourself to a new PS5 console, we’ve found the deal for you.

The PS5 stock situation has begun to settle down in the last few months and while we’ve seen quite a few tempting offers to entice new players, this is easily the most fully featured bundle we’ve seen yet. Currys is currently offering up the next-generation console alongside four games – God of War Ragnarok, Saints Row: Day One Edition, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – all for just £519.

This is an incredible deal no matter how you slice it; the PlayStation 5 has an RRP of £479.99 in the UK, meaning that you’re getting four triple-A releases for just £40. Out of all four titles, God of War Ragnarok may be the most enticing, as not only is it the sequel to one of the best PS4 games, but it’s also one of the fastest-selling Sony exclusives the company has ever released.

We gave the PS5 a 4.5-star rating thanks to all of its power and ability to deliver crisp 4K graphics. We noticed that even during intensive workloads, the PS5 barely made a peep, only making some noise when installing games from a disc.

Moreover, with a selection of four games you should be able to start gaming the moment you get your console out of the box. God of War Ragnarok scored an incredible five stars from us thanks to its brilliant story and amazing graphics, while LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga hit 4.5-stars on account of its massive levels and seemingly neverending amount of content.

Any PS5 deal is worth shouting about right now (given that it’s taken almost two years for the stock issues to finally sort themselves out) but this four game bundle is just too good to pass up if you want to enjoy some next-gen gaming on the cheap.

