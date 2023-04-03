This PS5 bundle gets you a controller and God of War Ragnarok for £20

The Sony PS5 bundle deals continue to flow. Today, there’s great value to be had on adding God of War Ragnarok to your console purchase.

The BT Shop is offering a PS5 Disc Edition console with a DualSense controller, plus the new God of War: Ragnarok game for £499.99.

Because the PS5 itself is £479.99, that means you’re getting this AAA game from Sony Santa Monica studios for just £20, when it should cost £70 upfront.

The game only arrived at the back end of last year (November 9 to be precise) and earned a five-star review from our own Ryan Jones.

He praised the epic Norse mythology-themed 30-hour campaign story, brutally fun combat, and incredible visuals on PS5.

He concluded: “God of War Ragnarök is a great example of how to make a world class sequel. It retains all the core components that made its predecessor so beloved, such as the brutal combat and immersive one-shot camera, while also introducing a couple of welcome new elements such as making Atreus a playable character.”

“God of War Ragnarök is one of the very best games available on both the PS4 and PS5, and an essential buy if you enjoyed your time with Kratos and Atreus during the 2018 entry.”

This game is an essential purchase for PS5, Ryan says, so why not kickstart your collection with one of the finest titles the new-get system has to offer?

As for the PS5 itself? Well, what else is there to be said? Once again Sony’s console is leading the way for the new generation of consoles and there’s an argument to be had that it’s only going to get better in the years to come.

With a few of the big first party games – which have suffered from Pandemic era delays – now out in the wild, now is the time to buy a PS5.