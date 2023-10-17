The ultimate phone and laptop charger is now on sale

Amazon has a sale on the Anker 735 Charger, which could be all the charger you ever need for your phone, laptop, and tablet.

You can currently buy the Anker 735 Charger for just £34.99, which is a saving of 24% on the previous price £45.99. It’s even more of a saving when you consider that Anker itself is listing the 735 Charger at £54.99.

Save 24% on the Anker 735 Charger Amazon is selling the versatile Anker 735 Charger for just £34.99, which is a 24% saving.

That’s a great deal on what could turn out to be the most useful accessory in your bag. The brick features two USB-C ports that can charge up to 65W, and a USB-A port that can peak at 22.5W.

Connect a single device up to get all of that delicious 65W juice, which is essentially enough to charge a 2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch at full speed. Connect three devices at once, and the Anker 735 Charger will distribute the charge efficiently between all three ports, depending on what’s needed.

So, the Anker 735 Charger might assign 40W to your laptop, and 12W each to your iPhone and your Apple Watch. All this from a plug that’s described as being about the size of an AirPods Pro case.

How does the Anker 735 Charger manage this trick? It employs GaN II technology, which swaps out silicon for gallium nitride for a smaller package that doesn’t compromise on output.

An 18-month warranty adds a little extra dose of security in case you’re still worried about things going pop. Which it really shouldn’t given what a trusted brand Anker is.

All in all, for £34.99, you can’t really go wrong with this Anker 735 phone charger sale.