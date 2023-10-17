Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The ultimate phone and laptop charger is now on sale

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon has a sale on the Anker 735 Charger, which could be all the charger you ever need for your phone, laptop, and tablet.

You can currently buy the Anker 735 Charger for just £34.99, which is a saving of 24% on the previous price £45.99. It’s even more of a saving when you consider that Anker itself is listing the 735 Charger at £54.99.

Save 24% on the Anker 735 Charger

Save 24% on the Anker 735 Charger

Amazon is selling the versatile Anker 735 Charger for just £34.99, which is a 24% saving.

  • Amazon
  • Save 24%
  • Now £34.99
View Deal

That’s a great deal on what could turn out to be the most useful accessory in your bag. The brick features two USB-C ports that can charge up to 65W, and a USB-A port that can peak at 22.5W.

Connect a single device up to get all of that delicious 65W juice, which is essentially enough to charge a 2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch at full speed. Connect three devices at once, and the Anker 735 Charger will distribute the charge efficiently between all three ports, depending on what’s needed.

So, the Anker 735 Charger might assign 40W to your laptop, and 12W each to your iPhone and your Apple Watch. All this from a plug that’s described as being about the size of an AirPods Pro case.

How does the Anker 735 Charger manage this trick? It employs GaN II technology, which swaps out silicon for gallium nitride for a smaller package that doesn’t compromise on output.

An 18-month warranty adds a little extra dose of security in case you’re still worried about things going pop. Which it really shouldn’t given what a trusted brand Anker is.

All in all, for £34.99, you can’t really go wrong with this Anker 735 phone charger sale.

You might like…

GoPro Hero 10’s lower price makes it a must for vloggers

GoPro Hero 10’s lower price makes it a must for vloggers

Hannah Davies 8 hours ago
This unlimited data Galaxy S22 deal is the one to beat

This unlimited data Galaxy S22 deal is the one to beat

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is now massively reduced

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is now massively reduced

Gemma Ryles 11 hours ago
Last chance to get Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the cheap

Last chance to get Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the cheap

Jon Mundy 11 hours ago
AO just dropped a student laptop bargain

AO just dropped a student laptop bargain

Nick Rayner 1 day ago
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition just nosedived in price

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition just nosedived in price

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.