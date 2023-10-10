Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are back at a tempting price for Prime Day 2

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

There have been plenty of audio deals as part of the Prime Day sales event, and here’s another that might make you rub your eyes with disbelief. The Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ears have fallen below the £300 mark.

Earlier in the year the WH-1000XM5 hovered above the £300 price point when discounted, only Warehouse deals and Used headphones were available for less than that amount. But now you can buy a brand new pair for £279.99.

If you haven’t already, you’ll need to sign up to Amazon Prime to take advantage of the discount.

Big savings to be had on the Sony WH-1000XM5 with £100 discounted from the RRP

The WH-1000XM5 are one of our favourite wireless headphones, an improvement upon their predecessor in the WH-1000XM4. They boast a new design, which means they can’t be folded into a smaller form for transport, but does aid their noise-cancelling performance by reducing wind noise.

They are very comfortable to wear with a plush earpad and headband, and the sleek appearance gives them a modern look. These are a nice, minimalist looking pair of headphones.

But you’re not here for just the looks, you want to know how they perform, and the WH-1000XM5 are easily up there with the best wireless headphones on the market. The noise-cancellation is excellent: voices are hushed, sounds from big crowds are reduced, traffic is subdued. Wearing these headphones and you’ll be transported to an oasis of calm.

The transparency performance is natural and big, offering plenty awareness of your surroundings. The call quality is class-leading with terrific clarity and detail, and though the wireless performance isn’t as strong as some others in busy areas, you can customise the settings to improve this aspect. Battery life remains at 30 hours, which is more than long enough to get you through a week of regular use.

And they sound excellent too, with a boost to high and low frequencies along with a rich but detailed midrange performance. There are a relaxed, non-fatiguing listen that can cope with a range of different music genres in an impressive fashion.

