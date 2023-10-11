Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds have a secret discount Prime Day

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Not strictly part of the Prime Day sales event but don’t let that stop you from indulging on this reduction for the brand new Sony WF-1000XM5 true wireless.

Amazon has given Sony’s award-winning earbuds a slight discount, reducing them from the RRP of £259 to £247.

Not a massive saving but given these earbuds went on sale in August, we wouldn’t expect a massive reduction for these headphones just yet. So if you’ve been looking to grab yourself a pair since they went on sale and can hardly wait, here’s some money off the asking price.

Not part of the Prime Day promotion, but you can save yourself a little money on the award-winning Sony WF-1000XM5

The Sony WF-1000XM5 went home with our best headphones and best true wireless awards for 2023, and they’re a deserving winner. Their all-round performance is excellent, from the design, to the sound, features, and noise-cancellation, Sony is still one of the best around for premium true wireless earbuds.

The sound is much different from their predecessor. Gone is the rich, detailed performance and in its place is a more balanced, detailed and insightful sound, with even clearer mids, sharper more detailed treble and a punchy, balanced bass performance.

The noise-cancellation is excellent, ridding most noises from the vicinity so you can enjoy near total silence when you’re out and about. The noise-cancellation is helped by the smaller, lightweight design that should help these earphones fit in a wider range of ears (there’s also an extra small ear-tip to help with that).

They came stacked with features, more than we mention in this post, but suffice to say these are a smart and convenient pair of true wireless earphones that can fit into any lifestyle activity you want whether you want to have a casual conversation with someone without talking the earbuds out, using them for exercise (they have an IPX4 water rating), or making use of the adaptive ANC feature that can detect what you’re doing and where you are, optimising the noise-cancelling performance in response.

A great pair of true wireless earbuds, and if you’ve been sniffing for a deal, then head over to Amazon and take advantage of this one.

