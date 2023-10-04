Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The slick Camo Grey Dualsense controller is back on offer

Sony’s DualSense controller for PS5 in its stealthy Grey Camo livery is once again on offer.

Head over to 365Games right now and you’ll find the Grey Camo DualSense controller selling for £57.99. That’s being listed as a £2 saving on a £59.99 RRP, but it’s actually an even better offer than that.

The true RRP of this official PS5 controller is £64.99, which makes this a £7 saving.

Get the Grey Camo DualSense PS5 controller for £57.99

365Games is selling the Grey Camo DualSense controller for £57.99, giving you a snazzy official PS5 controller for £7 less than the RRP.

That might not sound like a huge saving whichever way you cut it, but this is for a product that doesn’t normally get heavily discounted. You can see why too, as this is the official controller for the PS5 console. If you want to pay significantly less than this RRP, you’ll be looking at a third party alternative.

Suffice to say, most of those third party alternatives simply don’t live up to the majesty of Sony’s DualSense controller, which might just be the best controller on the market. We scored it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our separate review – and yes, it really did warrant its own coverage.

The DualSense is arguably the biggest innovation with the PS5, and it’s certainly the one big distinguishing element from the ostensibly similar Xbox Series X. The key feature here is the haptic feedback you get from its adaptive triggers.

Using fine-tuned motors, the DualSense’s trigger buttons will offer varying levels of resistance, offering a whole new tactile dimension to games that use it properly.

If you own a PS5 and are in the market for an additional DualSense controller, this offer presents the perfect opportunity to do just that.

