The RTX 4060 graphics card has a rare price drop for Prime Day

Deals around Nvidia’s latest range of graphics are far from ten a penny so it’s great when they come around. And come around they have with this Gigabyte RTX 4060 offer.

If you’re considering building an entirely new gaming PC system or think it’s time to upgrade your old one, this offer on the Gigabyte RTX 4060 is a great way to kickstart your mid-tier rig. The graphics card comes in at £273.99, that’s 9% for October Prime Day.

The Prime Big Deal Days as event, as the name suggests, is for Amazon Prime members only, so you will need a membership. Thankfully, you can bag a 30-day free trial if you’re a new subscriber, then feel free to cancel when you’ve made all your key Prime purchases.

So what’s on offer from the Gigabyte RTX 4060 for its appealing sub-£274 price? This card is designed to be able to offer up to 1080p resolutions at max settings in modern titles. To make this happen the RTX 4060 offers up 8GB GDDR6 VRAM to power your gaming loads and its all backed up by Nvidia’s latest and greatest Ada Lovelace architecture. What that means is that you’re getting Nvidia’s impressive DLSS 3 upscaling technology, for squeezing every drop of performance out of games. For the spec fanatics, you’ll also find 4th generation Tensor Cores, offering up to 4x performance when combined with DLSS 3, as well as 3rd generation RT cores, which double ray tracing performance.

This model of RTX 4060 is manufactured by Gigabyte and that brings with it some extra goodness too. Along with its Windforce cooling system, this version offers overclocking, for enthusiasts who want to push this GPU to the max.

It’s got to be said that this isn’t a mind-blowing amount of discount but its the rarity of RTX deals that makes this offer appealing. If you were thinking of buying an RTX 4060 GPU then there’s not been a better time to pick it up yet, at 9% off for October Prime Day.

