The PS5’s accessible controller finally has a discount

You can finally secure a strong discount on the PlayStation Access Controller for PS5.

Currys is currently selling Sony’s rightly vaunted accessible controller for just £59.99 at the moment. That’s a £20 saving on the previous price of £79.99.

This is a great price for a one-of-a-kind controller that opens up gaming to a much neglected selection of gamers, namely those with disabilities and accessibility needs.

The PlayStation Access Controller lets you switch the layout of the usual PlayStation caps, stick and button mapping to a variety of shapes and configurations. It’ll work in any orientation or on a flat surface, too, so it really is flexible.

There are multiple button types to choose from, including flat, curved and overhang designs. The stick length is also adjustable, as is its sensitivity, and you can switch in a dome, ball or standard cap for it.

With all this chopping and changing, you can keep a track of it all with a swappable tag system in the box. You can also save up to 30 profiles to quickly switch to different layouts and functions at the touch of a button.

All in all, it’s a brilliantly inclusive controller, and something we’d love to see more manufacturers and console makers emulating.

Of course, such a bespoke provision, and a product of years of accessibility insight and research, was never going to be cheap. It’s great to see this discount coming into play just a few months on from its release, making the controller even more accessible to those that need it.