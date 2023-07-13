Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony Access controller could open up PS5 to thousands more gamers

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony has announced the availability and pricing of its Access controller for PS5, which is designed to help gamers with accessibility needs to enjoy games to the max.

The Access controller will be available globally on December 6 and gamers will be able to pre-order it from next Friday, July 21.

The cost is more than the price of the DualSense controller for PS5, but it’s still quite competitively priced at £79.99/$89.99/€89.99. The Xbox Adaptive Controller is £74.99 for instance. That came out five years ago, so it’s about time Sony caught up.

The controller “lets you customise your layout with different button and stick caps in various shapes and designs, operate the controller from any 360° orientation, and connect third-party accessibility accessories using its four industry-standard 3.5mm expansion ports,” Sony writes in a blog post today.

The company added: “You can map buttons to create up to 30 control profiles, adjust stick settings, toggle commands on/off, or disable buttons altogether to stop accidental pressing. You can even pair up to two Access controllers and one DualSense wireless controller together and use them collaboratively.”

You can see the controller in action in the video below:

PlayStation games like The Last of Us Part 2 and others have made massive strides in terms of serving gamers with accessibility needs in recent years, so it’s good to see that the hardware these games are played with is catching up.

The controller was first announced in January 2023 under the codename Project Leonardo. Sony has made decent progress in getting it ready for market.

