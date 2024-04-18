Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The PS5 Slim has plummeted to just £349 at Very

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to bag a PS5 Slim at a bargain price, look no further than this incredible Very deal. 

The PS5 Slim Digital Edition has plummeted to just £349 through the popular retailer. That’s £40 off the original RRP just five months after the console first hit shelves in November of last year. 

The PS5 Slim Digital Edition is now just £349

The PS5 Slim Digital Edition is now just £349

The PS5 Slim Digital Edition has dropped to just £349 on Very. Head to the retailer now to save £40 on the 2023 console before this offer ends.

  • Very
  • Was £389
  • £349
View Deal

Shop before this offer ends to get the PS5 Slim Digital for £349 down from £389 and save yourself £40 to put toward your first PS5 game. 

The PS5 Slim Digital Edition is an update on 2020’s PS5 Digital Edition, delivering identical performance to its predecessor and the same RDNA 2 graphics with support for ray tracing

Not only is the PS5 Slim Digital Edition thinner and more lightweight than its predecessor at just 2.6kg, but it also supports the option to attach a disc drive later down the line. 

The reason both the PS5 Digital Edition and the PS5 Slim Digital Edition are more affordable than their PS5 and PS5 Slim counterparts is in part due to their omission of a disk drive. This means that gamers are limited to the wide array of titles found in the PlayStation digital store, making it tricky to pop down to the high street and pick up a pre-owned game. 

One benefit to the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is that the updated model can be fitted with a £99.99 disc drive after purchase. This means you can play physical media, such as PS5 games, PS4 games, and Blu-Ray discs, if you change your mind. 

Finally, despite its 30% smaller size, the PS5 Slim Digital Edition packs a larger 1TB SSD. The increased storage capacity is also backed by the ability to upgrade your storage with an M.2 SSD. 

Looking for a different deal? 

Alternatively, check out this incredible eBay deal to save £100 on a refurbished PS5

You might like…

The powerful M3 Apple iMac is now substantially discounted

The powerful M3 Apple iMac is now substantially discounted

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet price has been drastically reduced

Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet price has been drastically reduced

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
The Galaxy S23 FE has finally plunged to the ideal price

The Galaxy S23 FE has finally plunged to the ideal price

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
You can now get an iPhone SE for just £99

You can now get an iPhone SE for just £99

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Memory foam mattresses are less than half price on Amazon

Memory foam mattresses are less than half price on Amazon

Chris Smith 2 days ago
This 32-inch Toshiba set with Fire TV is just £129 for a limited time

This 32-inch Toshiba set with Fire TV is just £129 for a limited time

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words