The PS5 Slim has plummeted to just £349 at Very

If you’re looking to bag a PS5 Slim at a bargain price, look no further than this incredible Very deal.

The PS5 Slim Digital Edition has plummeted to just £349 through the popular retailer. That’s £40 off the original RRP just five months after the console first hit shelves in November of last year.

Shop before this offer ends to get the PS5 Slim Digital for £349 down from £389 and save yourself £40 to put toward your first PS5 game.

The PS5 Slim Digital Edition is an update on 2020’s PS5 Digital Edition, delivering identical performance to its predecessor and the same RDNA 2 graphics with support for ray tracing.

Not only is the PS5 Slim Digital Edition thinner and more lightweight than its predecessor at just 2.6kg, but it also supports the option to attach a disc drive later down the line.

The reason both the PS5 Digital Edition and the PS5 Slim Digital Edition are more affordable than their PS5 and PS5 Slim counterparts is in part due to their omission of a disk drive. This means that gamers are limited to the wide array of titles found in the PlayStation digital store, making it tricky to pop down to the high street and pick up a pre-owned game.

One benefit to the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is that the updated model can be fitted with a £99.99 disc drive after purchase. This means you can play physical media, such as PS5 games, PS4 games, and Blu-Ray discs, if you change your mind.

Finally, despite its 30% smaller size, the PS5 Slim Digital Edition packs a larger 1TB SSD. The increased storage capacity is also backed by the ability to upgrade your storage with an M.2 SSD.

