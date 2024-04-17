Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This special code gets you £100 off a PS5

Use this special code when buying a PS5 console, and you’ll secure a £100 discount.

Over on Music Magpie’s eBay outlet, applying the code RENEW25 while checking out with a refurbished PS5 will knock £100 off the price. We’re talking £339.99 rather than £439.99 – which is already £40 cheaper than the PS5 Slim costs brand new.

Yep, that’s right – these are technically second hand PS5 consoles. But Music Magpie is an established seller with a 99.2% positive rating, and they’re described these PS5 units as being in ‘Very Good’ condition.

Every unit has been “Fully tested and restored to factory settings by our in-house technicians”. With these particular consoles, “there will be signs of wear which may include light scratches and/or scuffs but nothing that will impair functionality”. They’re described as being “in excellent working order.”

If that isn’t assurance enough, Music Magpie supplies a 12 month warranty with every refurbished PS5 sold. If anything untoward happens with it in the first year, you can get it sorted out at no cost.

This seems like the ideal way to jump on board with Sony’s platform as we enter the latter half of its life. Developers will be starting to get to grips with the machine’s capabilities, there are fewer cross-gen games holding back its potential, and there’s an enviable roster of brilliant games already out there – often at discounted prices.

We awarded the PS5 a generous 4.5-star review, and we stand by that score for both this original model and the subsequent Slim revision.

“A brilliant DualSense controller, a compelling UI, the best library of exclusive games around, and proper reverence for PlayStation’s past ensures the PS5 remains this generation’s console king,” we concluded.

