The PS5 Pulse 3D Headset is at its lowest price ever

Amazon is selling the Sony Pulse 3D Headset for PS5 at its lowest price ever right now.

The online retailer has Sony’s official monochrome gaming headset on sale for £64.99, which sees £35 knocked the £89.99 RRP. That’s a 28% saving.

Note that this deal applies to both the default White model featured here and the stealthy Camo variant. You can also secure a saving on the plain Black model, though you’ll only get 17% off.

Whichever colour you opt for, the Pulse 3D Headset is a brilliant accompaniment to Sony’s stylish games console. We scored it an impressive 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, calling it “a brilliant peripheral” that “sounds, looks and feels great, while boasting features such as 3D audio and internal dual microphones which make it feel wonderfully innovative for the price.”

That was our view at full price, so you can imagine what we think of the Pulse 3D Headset at £64.99. It’s close to insta-buy status.

The ‘3D’ in the Pulse 3D Headset’s name refers to Sony’s 3D Audio implementation, which offers convincing directional sound. Single player games that make full use of this will be more immersive, while it’ll also give you the edge in competitive multiplayer shooters and the like.

With Sony’s even more advanced PlayStation Pulse Elite on the horizon, we’ll be keeping an eye out for knock-out deals on the price of the plain Pulse 3D Headset for PS5. Right now, however, this Amazon deal is the best you’ll find. It’s a total bargain.

