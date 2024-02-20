Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The PS5 now has a mid-life cycle price crash

Jon Mundy

We’re smack bang in the middle of the life cycle for the PS5, which means that the price is starting to crash.

Take this Amazon deal for example. It gets you the latest PS5 Slim model, complete with disc drive, for just £409. That’s a £71 saving, or 15%, on a recommended retail price of £479.99.

Sony only announced the PS5 Slim late last year. This mid-generation refresh supplies a slightly slimmed down design (the original PS5 is ginormous), a larger 1TB SSD (up from 825GB), and a removable (and thus replaceable) disc drive.

Otherwise, this is essentially the same PS5 that we awarded 4.5 out of 5 in our original review. “It’s a gorgeously accessible machine that’s been modernised with nuanced SSD technology and 4K-capable graphics power,” we concluded.

Besides those fancy graphics, we particularly like the PS5’s rapid loading times, which almost completely do away with the blight of the loading bar.

We also love the DualSense controller, which supplies force feedback to the analogue triggers. When developers invest the time into making the most of that feature, great things invariably happen. The immersion factor goes up a notch.

Sony’s first party game library is famously formidable, too. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and The Last of Us 2 Remake spring to mind from recent history as two stellar games you simply can’t play on other consoles.

If you’ve held off buying a PS5 to this point, now is the time to start considering a move in the wake of a fresh price crash.

