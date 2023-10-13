Is the PS5 Slim more powerful than the PS5? Everything you need to know

The PS5 Slim has finally been officially announced, touting a more compact design and detachable disc drive.

The PS5 Slim will be launching in North America from November and rolling out globally in the following months.

One of the biggest questions on people’s minds right now is whether the PS5 Slim will be more powerful than its older sibling. If you want to learn about even more differences between these consoles then make sure you check out our dedicated PS5 vs PS5 Slim article, where we answer all of your burning questions.

But if you’re looking for a deeper dive into the internals of the PS5 Slim and how it compares to the vanilla PS5, then you’re in the right place. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

Is the PS5 Slim more powerful than the PS5?

The PS5 Slim looks to offer the exact same performance as the PS5.

The PS5 Slim will come with an AMD Ryzen Zen 2 processor, which packs 8 cores and 16 threads. It also comes with an AMD Radeon GPU, based on the RDNA 2 graphics engine, with support for Ray Tracing Acceleration.

The base PS5 packs the exact same chips, including the AMD Zen 2 processor and RDNA 2 graphics with Ray Tracing support.

Image Credit (Sony)

Looking at the numbers, it seems like both the PS5 Slim and PS5 have the same core specifications. The big change is that Sony has kitted out the PS5 Slim with a 1TB SSD, while the PS5 comes with a more meagre 825GB. That said, the SSD speeds remain the exact same as before at 5.5GB/s, so you shouldn’t expect a difference to loading times.

We can’t comment on how the slimmer design will affect the PS5 Slim’s overall performance, as it’s plausible that the smaller design could cause overheating issues that throttles the chips, but this seems unlikely.

All in all, if you’re after a more powerful version of the PS5, you won’t find that with the PS5 Slim, but you will be better off if you’re looking for a more compact design. If you want a more powerful version of the PS5, you’re better off waiting for the rumoured PS5 Pro instead.