The Pixel 7 is now even cheaper than the iPhone SE

The Google Pixel 7 is not only one of the best phones we’ve reviewed in recent years, but it’s also one of the most affordable, especially when you consider what’s on offer.

This particular deal for the Pixel 7 gets you the phone for a mere £435 – that’s a lot less than you’ll currently find it for on other sites like Amazon – and you have the option of paying for it in instalments, so that brings it down to £14.50 a month for 30 months.

If you wish, you can add a monthly data plan, with options ranging from 15GB to unlimited data. This deal comes from the mobile network Voxi.

The Lemongrass and Snow colours are both available, and the storage capacity sits at 128GB. This is a 5G phone, so you’ll get faster downloads when in the right area.

We absolutely love the Pixel 7 and it offers many high-end features for a lot less than you’d typically pay. The camera, performance and general design are up there with the best you’ll find at this price and it beats a lot of pricier devices too.

The standout, as has been the case with all previous Pixel phones, is the camera array. The two rear cameras comfortably offer the best camera experience at this price, snapping better pictures than the £449 iPhone SE. The detail from the main camera is sharp, colours are rich and vibrant and it works very well in low-light situations too.

Performance is ace too, thanks to the Google-designed Tensor chipset and you’ll get quick updates – something not common at this price.

In our review of the phone, our expert reviewer said “The Pixel 7 offers a charming and impressive all-round experience, with a particularly impressive camera system, making it very good value for its asking price.”

