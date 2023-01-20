Google Pixel Deals for January 2023: Huge offers on the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a

If you’re looking to upgrade to a new Google Pixel phone but you don’t fancy paying full price for the privilege then we’ve got you covered with the best Pixel deals out there.

Even though it’s taken quite some time, Google has finally cemented itself as a main contender in the world of Android smartphones, with the Pixel 7 range offering some incredible features for the price. Throw in the fact that Pixel phones get multiple years of software and security updates, much like iPhones, and there’s no shortage of reasons as to why your next smartphone should be a Pixel.

Pixel phones are already known for being particularly cost effective when you consider the amount of features you get for the price, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy an extra discount on top when you buy. Whether you’re after the flagship Pixel 7 Pro, yesteryear’s Pixel 6 line or maybe the wallet-friendly Pixel 6a, you can find the deal that’s right for you on this very page.

Pixel 7 Pro Deals

The current top of the line from all of Google’s handsets, the Pixel 7 Pro is a beast of a phone. These are the best deals running for the device right now.

Pixel 7 Pro with 150GB data for just £37/month The upfront cost has been removed completely for this Pixel 7 Pro tariff, meaning that you’ll only have to contend with a monthly cost of £37 to nab this high data Pixel 7 Pro deal. Affordable Mobiles

No upfront cost

Only £37/month View Deal

Pixel 7 Pro with 250GB data on Vodafone If you’d rather pay more upfront to have a lesser monthly payout (and more data to boot) then this great alternative offer via Vodafone is an excellent shout. Mobiles.co.uk

£190 upfront

Only £32/month View Deal

Pixel 7 Deals

It might be the entry-level model in this year’s line-up but the Pixel 7 is no slouch and these deals make it even sweeter.

Pixel 7 with 150GB data for just £28/month The Pixel 7 has seen some significant price drops already but this 150GB contract from Vodafone might be the best one yet. Just click the Vodafone tab to see the deal. Fonehouse

No upfront cost

Only £28/month View Deal

Pixel 7 with Unlimited Data on iD-Mobile For the true data junkies out there, this contract costs a little more but it comes with unlimited data courtesy of iD-Mobile, letting you make the most of the Pixel 7’s incredible display for streaming. Mobiles.co.uk

£19 upfront

Now £28.99/month View Deal

Pixel 6a Deals

The Pixel 6a is already designed for the budget-conscious but it’s now even cheaper thanks to these tempting offes.

Pixel 6a with 100GB data for just £16/month This Pixel 6a deal makes for the perfect high data, low cost contract that’ll net you tons of great Pixel features and plenty of data for streaming without breaking the bank. BuyMobiles

No upfront cost

Only £16/month View Deal

Pixel 6a with 125GB data for £31/month EE is one of the most reliable networks in the UK, so if you want to enjoy a stable connection when out and about, then this 125GB contract for the Pixel 6a is a tempting buy. Select ‘View all plans’ to see the offer. EE

No upfront cost

Only £31/month View Deal

Pixel 6/Pixel 6 Pro Deals

The previous generation Pixel 6 phones are now available with a significant reduction attached, making them an affordable upgrade as a result.

Pixel 6 with 30GB data for just £18/month This contract on Three gets you a whopping 30GB of data which is plenty of streaming and social media, for just £18 a month and absolutely no upfront costs to contend with. Affordable Mobiles

No upfront cost

Only £18/month View Deal

Pixel 6 Pro with 100GB data for just £27/month This incredible deals nabs you tons of data to go with your new Pixel 6 Pro, and with no upfront cost to contend with you’ll only have a pay a small sum on the monthly cost. Fonehouse

No upfront cost

Only £27/month View Deal

Which Pixel phone should I get?

Because there’s a decent selection of Pixel phones on offer, you’d be forgiven for being a bit stumped over which one is right for you. If your budget can swing it, we’d recommend the Pixel 7 line above all else as they’re the most future-proof and up to date models, and that’s before mentioning all of the new camera features that they bring to the table.

If all you want is an affordable Pixel phone that gives you access to Google’s ecosystem without breaking the bank, then the Pixel 6a is easily our go-to in this category. For those in the middle who want flagship quality features but don’t want to spend quite as much as what the Pixel 7 line-up is asking for, then you’ll be best suited with either the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, both of which are still great phones but now significantly reduced after being superseded.

Should I buy a Pixel or a Samsung phone?

For most people in the market for a high-end Android phone, the choice tends to boil down to either a Pixel device or a Samsung Galaxy phone. The problem here is that outside of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, the rest of Samsung’s Galaxy line-up is very different to the Pixel range so a like-for-like comparison isn’t apt.

What it boils down to is the type of features you see yourself using on a daily basis. For instance, the Pixel range uses Google’s Tensor chipsets to make the most out of Google apps so if you’re knee-deep in that ecosystem then we’d recommend Google’s offering over Samsung.

Alternatively, the Galaxy S22 Ultra uses Samsung’s S Pen to offer a digital note-taking experience that just can’t be found on Google’s handsets. Similarly, the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 make use of foldable tech in different and unique ways, and as of yet the rumoured Google Pixel Fold has yet to come to light.

Should I wait for the Pixel 8?

It’s understandable to wonder whether or not you should hold out for the next mainline smartphone (from any manufacturer) but in Google’s case, there’s really no need to wait. For starters, the Pixel 7 line-up only came out last October, which means that there’s a substantial wait time anticipated for Google’s follow-up.

Plus, at present, there’s very little about the Pixel 7 line that leaves us wanting, and with fairly regular Feature Drops from Google, the latest handsets continue to improve over time.