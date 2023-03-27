 large image

The Pixel 6a is back to a seriously cheap price you can’t miss

Max Parker
If you’ve been keeping your eyes peeled for a fantastic new phone, we’ve found the perfect deal. The Google Pixel 6a has plummeted to just £283.50 over on Amazon. 

That’s a £115.50 saving on the already very affordable Google phone, taking it down from the £399 RRP to a seriously tempting £283.50.

While this isn’t quite the lowest we’ve seen this phone drop to, it is one of the best deals we’ve seen outside of big shopping days like Black Friday.

As ever with price drops on Amazon, there’s no set duration for this deal and there’s every chance it could quickly jump back up in price. Our advice would be to act quickly or prepare to be disappointed.

The Pixel 6a is Google’s most recent budget phone entry, having launched in mid-2022 yet it still stands as a terrific device and one that we can easily recommend for this price.

At this price, you’ll struggle to find a better Android phone. It packs the same Tensor chipset as the pricier Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, along with a fantastic camera that is capturing great snaps and video, Add to this long battery life, smooth and reliable software that’s frequently updated and loads of clever Google Assistant integrations and you’ve got a very complete phone.

In our review we praised the Pixel 6a heavily, saying “The Pixel 6a is a small, powerful Android phone that’s more wallet-friendly next to Google’s other devices. It isn’t as revolutionary as other A-series handsets we’ve seen, but it’s still a great phone for those who prefer great software rather than big spec sheets.”

If it’s another Pixel phone you’re after, our round-up of the finest Pixel deals of March should have what you’re looking for and we update it every month will all the best new deals.

