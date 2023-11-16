The Philips Fidelio X3 are currently half price ahead of Black Friday

The Philips Fidelio X3 have seen another major price reduction ahead of Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

If you’ve had your eye on the hi-resolution over-ears, there hasn’t been a better time to shop. Head to Amazon now to save 50% and get these headphones for £148.12, down from £299.

Was £299

£148.12 View Deal

That’s a huge £150 discount compared to the headphones’ original price at launch just three years ago.

The Philips Fidelio X3 are a luxurious pair of open-backed headphones designed for listening to hi-res audio at home.

The headphones have undergone a number of price reductions since their launch, but this is the furthest we’ve ever seen them drop, making this a great time to snap them up.

Is the Philips Fidelio X3 worth buying?

The flagship wired headphones in Philips' Fidelio audio range Pros Lovely expansive sound with hi-res audio

Tactile, comfortable and good-looking (in a massive sort of way)

Excellent value for money Cons Quite sniffy about lower-quality audio

Leak sound unapologetically

Quite big

The Philips Fidelio X3 is a pair of luxurious and accomplished open-backed headphones.

They are ideal for personal indoor use at an aggressive price.

The headphones are designed to be comfortable with tactile, luxurious materials.

They have ample proportions and come with lengthy cables.

The build quality is impressive and they look and feel high-end.

They feature 50mm full-range drivers that minimize resonance and manage break-up mode.

The sound quality is big, organized, detailed, and expressive.

They have a large soundstage with excellent separation and focus.

The bass is controlled and textured, while the top end is attacking and bright with harmonic variation.

If you want to do justice to hi-res audio streaming, these headphones are recommended.

The Philips Fidelio X3 are an easy way to do justice to hi-res audio streaming.

The headphones offer big, expressive audio with a large soundstage and excellent separation and focus. The bass is controlled and the top end attacking and bright.

The over-ears are also very comfortable with a stylish, open-backed design that looks and feels high-end. They also come with a long 3m cable.

