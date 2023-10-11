Amazon’s latest Prime Day sale is in full swing and one of the best phone deals that has caught our eye is this savng on the excellent Nothing Phone (1).

As part of Prime Big Deal Days, the first smartphone from Nothing has had its price slashed to £288.99. That’s a 28% reduction on the £399 and the lowest price we’ve seen this drop to in the past few months.

You will need to be a Prime subscriber to benefit from this deal, as those without will simply be directed to the full-priced item. If you’re not a member, you can sign up here.

The Nothing Phone (1) is now a budget handset at this price As part of Prime Big Deal Days, the first smartphone from Nothing has had its price slashed to £288.99. That’s a 28% reduction on the £399 and the lowest price we’ve seen this drop to in the past few months. Amazon

Was £399

Now £288.99 View Deal

What we liked about the Nothing Phone (1)

A good start, but nothing too special Pros A design that stands out

Really nice 120Hz OLED display

Plenty of phone for the money Cons Glyph Interface is more of a gimmick than a useful feature

Odd performance issues, especally with the camera

The first smartphone from fairly new brand Nothing does a lot of things differently. The design, for example, focuses on the Glyph interface around the back which comprises a selection of lights that can alert to notifications, incoming calls and alarms. It also has a transparent look, which has a nostalgic feel and certainly stands from the fairly mundane crowd.

Our reviewer also praised the OLED display, which runs at 120Hz, and the general good value for money. This is only made more obvious by this excellent Prime Day price drop.

Our experts are searching through all the savings and bringing you all the best Prime Big Deal Days deals as we find them with our huge live blog so keep an eye on it for all the finest deals.

Our favourite Prime Big Deal Days savings

See below for a selection of the best Prime Day deals we’ve spotted so far. As always, prices might change but we’ll do our best to update them when we notice changes – whether the price is going up or down.