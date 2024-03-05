The next Switch exclusive is already massively discounted

The next big first party Switch exclusive, Princess Peach Showtime, has already been massively discounted ahead of launch.

Princess Peach Showtime launches on March 22, with a recommended retail price of £49.99. However, Currys is offering a pre-order offer that will knock 20% off the RRP if you use the code PEACH20 at checkout.

This will bring the price down to £39.99. Anyone who knows Nintendo knows that such discounts on their own games are relatively rare.

It’s also worth noting that this is for a physical copy of the game, which is always worth opting for over Nintendo’s digital version if you have the choice. Nintendo games keep their value over time better than most.

Princess Peach Showtime is promising to be one of the most interesting Switch originals for some time, with or without this discounted price. It sees this key Mario character taking centre stage for once, rather than requiring the usual rescue act from Mario.

The game features a decidedly theatrical style, with Princess Peach swapping between different costumes and making use of their unique powers.

Check out the preview footage from the Nintendo Direct used to announce the game. It’s looking like good fun for young and old Nintendo fans alike.

We've featured pre-order deals on Princess Peach Showtime before, but this is comfortably the best yet.