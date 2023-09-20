Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Princess Peach Showtime already has a price cut

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Princess Peach’s first big solo outing for the Nintendo Switch may not be out yet, but that hasn’t stopped one retailer from dropping the price significantly.

In anticipation of the game’s launch next year, online retailer ShopTo has already slashed the price of the title by 14%, letting you nab Princess Peach Showtime on Switch for just £42.85 (down from £49.99).

Not only is this the cheapest price available for the game, but it’s also particularly impressive discount that’s rare for first-party Nintendo games. As anyone who’s browsed the Nintendo e-Shop can tell you, the company’s mainline games aren’t reduced very often and when they are, it’s never by too much.

This deal on the other hand is an absolute bargain for anyone looking to pre-order, so if you want to secure a physical copy for when the game launches next March – this is the deal to go for.

Princess Peach Showtime Price Drop

Princess Peach Showtime Price Drop

For all you Princess Peach fans out there, now’s your chance to pre-order the game at its cheapest price yet.

  • ShopTo
  • Was £49.99
  • Now £42.85
View Deal

If you didn’t catch any of the recent Nintendo Directs then you may not have even realised that Peach’s first Nintendo Switch adventure was on the horizon, but Princess Peach Showtime is shaping up to be one of the console’s most exciting titles.

The most recent trailer of Showtime finally gave us a proper glimpse at some gameplay, as the title takes its theatre-based setting to heart, allowing Princess Peach to swap between different costumes and embody unique powers therein.

As usual for a game set in the Mario-universe, Showtime looks like it’ll appear to both kids and adults alike, so we’re very excited to see how the game shapes up when it finally releases.

For all the Princess Peach superfans out there however, this is easily the best deal you’ll find right now for the classic character’s next title.

You might like…

The iPhone 13 has never been more of a steal

The iPhone 13 has never been more of a steal

Nick Rayner 2 hours ago
This Honor 90 bundle is a bargain for students

This Honor 90 bundle is a bargain for students

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
Logitech’s MX Mini keyboard just got a much needed price drop

Logitech’s MX Mini keyboard just got a much needed price drop

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Buying an iPhone 15? You need this portable accessory

Buying an iPhone 15? You need this portable accessory

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Currys just dropped the perfect student laptop deal

Currys just dropped the perfect student laptop deal

Nick Rayner 1 day ago
EE’s Unlimited Data deal just got even better

EE’s Unlimited Data deal just got even better

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.