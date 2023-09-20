Princess Peach Showtime already has a price cut

Princess Peach’s first big solo outing for the Nintendo Switch may not be out yet, but that hasn’t stopped one retailer from dropping the price significantly.

In anticipation of the game’s launch next year, online retailer ShopTo has already slashed the price of the title by 14%, letting you nab Princess Peach Showtime on Switch for just £42.85 (down from £49.99).

Not only is this the cheapest price available for the game, but it’s also particularly impressive discount that’s rare for first-party Nintendo games. As anyone who’s browsed the Nintendo e-Shop can tell you, the company’s mainline games aren’t reduced very often and when they are, it’s never by too much.

This deal on the other hand is an absolute bargain for anyone looking to pre-order, so if you want to secure a physical copy for when the game launches next March – this is the deal to go for.

Princess Peach Showtime Price Drop For all you Princess Peach fans out there, now’s your chance to pre-order the game at its cheapest price yet. ShopTo

Was £49.99

Now £42.85 View Deal

If you didn’t catch any of the recent Nintendo Directs then you may not have even realised that Peach’s first Nintendo Switch adventure was on the horizon, but Princess Peach Showtime is shaping up to be one of the console’s most exciting titles.

The most recent trailer of Showtime finally gave us a proper glimpse at some gameplay, as the title takes its theatre-based setting to heart, allowing Princess Peach to swap between different costumes and embody unique powers therein.

As usual for a game set in the Mario-universe, Showtime looks like it’ll appear to both kids and adults alike, so we’re very excited to see how the game shapes up when it finally releases.

For all the Princess Peach superfans out there however, this is easily the best deal you’ll find right now for the classic character’s next title.