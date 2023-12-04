Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The M2 Mac Mini is back down to a mega-tempting price

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve had your eye on the 2023 Mac Mini, you won’t want to miss this deal on the powerful Apple computer.

The Mac Mini (2023) has dropped to just £579.99 on Amazon. That’s a nice £69.01 off the price of the M2-powered desktop PC in time for Christmas.

Save £69 on Apple’s 2023 Mac Mini

Save £69 on Apple’s 2023 Mac Mini

Amazon has swiped 11% off the price of the 2023 Mac Mini in time for Christmas. Head to the website now to save £69.01 and get the M2-powered desktop PC for just £579.99.

  • Amazon
  • Was £649
  • £579.99
View Deal

The Mac Mini has dropped to £579.99 a few times in recent months but the desktop computer actually saw a price increase ahead of Black Friday.

Thankfully, Amazon has made up for the lack of Black Friday discount by dropping the price back down to £579.99 just in time for Christmas.

Is the Apple Mac Mini (2023) worth buying? 

mac mini 2023 top down
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A brilliant, versatile desktop computer

Pros

  • Easily fits into existing setups
  • Powerful, and with plenty of options to make it more powerful
  • Very quiet

Cons

  • No SD card slot
  • Higher-end M2 Pro models get close to Mac Studio’s price

The Apple Mac Mini (2023) is a powerful desktop computer that runs on Apple’s M2 chip.

We found this to be an excellent way to get the power of the MacBook Air M2 for around half the price.

The desktop PC is incredibly versatile, allowing you to select the display, keyboard and mouse you require to fit your existing desk space and is especially money-saving if you already have these bits.

If you work from home a lot, the Mac Mini is an excellent investment with a powerful but still quiet processor.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Apple Mac Mini (2023) review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for a keyboard to pair with your new Mac Mini, don’t miss this deal on Logitech’s new WFH keyboard.

You might like…

Don’t miss out on the Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones price crash

Don’t miss out on the Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones price crash

Ryan Jones 42 mins ago
Quick, the Pixel 7 is now cheaper than the Pixel 7a

Quick, the Pixel 7 is now cheaper than the Pixel 7a

Thomas Deehan 60 mins ago
These Bowers and Wilkins earbuds have finally gotten their Black Friday discount

These Bowers and Wilkins earbuds have finally gotten their Black Friday discount

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Walmart is offering the best Xbox Series X deal I’ve ever seen

Walmart is offering the best Xbox Series X deal I’ve ever seen

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The Jabra Elite 5 headphones are even cheaper now than on Black Friday

The Jabra Elite 5 headphones are even cheaper now than on Black Friday

Ryan Jones 3 days ago
The Instax Square Link is still less than £100 in time for Christmas

The Instax Square Link is still less than £100 in time for Christmas

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.