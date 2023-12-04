The M2 Mac Mini is back down to a mega-tempting price

If you’ve had your eye on the 2023 Mac Mini, you won’t want to miss this deal on the powerful Apple computer.

The Mac Mini (2023) has dropped to just £579.99 on Amazon. That’s a nice £69.01 off the price of the M2-powered desktop PC in time for Christmas.

The Mac Mini has dropped to £579.99 a few times in recent months but the desktop computer actually saw a price increase ahead of Black Friday.

Thankfully, Amazon has made up for the lack of Black Friday discount by dropping the price back down to £579.99 just in time for Christmas.

Is the Apple Mac Mini (2023) worth buying?

A brilliant, versatile desktop computer Pros Easily fits into existing setups

Powerful, and with plenty of options to make it more powerful

Very quiet Cons No SD card slot

Higher-end M2 Pro models get close to Mac Studio’s price

The Apple Mac Mini (2023) is a powerful desktop computer that runs on Apple’s M2 chip.

We found this to be an excellent way to get the power of the MacBook Air M2 for around half the price.

The desktop PC is incredibly versatile, allowing you to select the display, keyboard and mouse you require to fit your existing desk space and is especially money-saving if you already have these bits.

If you work from home a lot, the Mac Mini is an excellent investment with a powerful but still quiet processor.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Apple Mac Mini (2023) review.

