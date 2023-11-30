Logitech’s new WFH keyboard is even cheaper than Black Friday

With working from home or, even, hybrid working so widespread, having an unassuming portable keyboard is a great upgrade. This Logitech keyboard is just that and it’s now down to a lower-than-Black-Friday price.

During the Black Friday festivities, this keyboard was slashed down almost £10 to its lowest price yet, now it’s even lower. The Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s is down to just £34.99, its lowest price on Amazon since its recent launch.

We’re fans of this keyboard and it’s especially appealing as you often have to fork out the big bucks for some of Logitech’s finest peripherals but this is one of its more reasonably priced options. And, it’s even more eye-catching at its new lower price.

So, what makes this a strong deal? The discount that has just hit isn’t huge, amounting to a singular pound, but Black Friday had already done most of the legwork to get this excellent product down to a low price. It was originally at £44.99 on Amazon before being slashed down to £35.99. Now, there’s been another cheerful £1 dropped off to bring it lower than ever.

Is the Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s worth buying?

A funky and affordable keyboard Pros Funky looks

Comfortable and quiet typing experience

Rather powerful software Cons Smaller layout can feel a little cramped at times

Cheaper feeling chassis

– Funky, eye-catching design in three colours

– Small and lightweight for increased portability

– Comfortable and quiet typing experience with scissor-actuated keys

– Excellent battery life, lasting up to 36 months on a single set of AAA batteries

– Instant switching between connected devices over Bluetooth

– Powerful software suite with advanced features like Smart Actions

– Made of 45% recycled plastic, environmentally friendly packaging

– Good value for the price compared to more expensive options

– No RGB lighting, but LED lights indicate connection status

– Offers a solid typing experience but may feel cramped for those who prefer larger layouts

The Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s is an ideal keyboard if you’ve got limited desk space or just want something that isn’t too overbearing while offering some stylish looks. The colours on offer have emasculate cosy vibes and its lightweight makes it ideal for moving from desk to table or home to office. The typing itself is stunningly comfortable for this low price and the battery life can go up to an exceptional 36 months on a set of AAA batteries. Logitech also offers easy switching between devices and useful customisation software.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s review