The limited edition Starfield Xbox headset is massively reduced

Game is selling the limited edition Starfield version of the Xbox Wireless Headset at a heavily discounted price.

The Starfield Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Headset is now selling for £89.99, which is a huge saving on the usual price of £114.99.

To be clear, this particular headset is the original Xbox Wireless Headset for Xbox Series X/S, but with a snazzy red, white and grey Starfield theme. The internalspeaker has a nice bronze finish.

Save £25 on the Starfield edition Xbox Wireless Headset You can currently save £25 on the Starfield edition of the Xbox Wireless Headset for Xbox Series X and S. Game

We awarded the plain Xbox Wireless Headset 4.5 out of 5 in our original review, calling it “a no-brainer purchase” for your Xbox Series X or S.

“Offering incredible bang for your buck, the Xbox Wireless Headset blends clever design with booming performance, at a price that’s more than reasonable,” we concluded.

We can include this special edition version in that appraisal too, now that its price has been brought down to the same level as the original model’s RRP, which it’s still selling for over on the official Xbox website.

Features like multiple device support and EQ customisation simply don’t come along at this price very often, while the fit is super comfortable.

We still rate the Xbox Wireless Headset as the best value Xbox headset around. All you need to decide is whether you’d like some Starfield special sauce with your gaming headset.

As for the game its design references, we awarded Starfield 4 out of 5 in our review. “Starfield is an excellent RPG in the same mould as Skyrim and Fallout, but with a sci-fi spin,” we concluded. ” It features a deep skill tree and rewarding side quests to eat up your free time, as well as fantastic gunplay.”