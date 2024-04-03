Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The limited edition Starfield Xbox headset is massively reduced

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Game is selling the limited edition Starfield version of the Xbox Wireless Headset at a heavily discounted price.

The Starfield Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Headset is now selling for £89.99, which is a huge saving on the usual price of £114.99.

To be clear, this particular headset is the original Xbox Wireless Headset for Xbox Series X/S, but with a snazzy red, white and grey Starfield theme. The internalspeaker has a nice bronze finish.

Save £25 on the Starfield edition Xbox Wireless Headset

Save £25 on the Starfield edition Xbox Wireless Headset

You can currently save £25 on the Starfield edition of the Xbox Wireless Headset for Xbox Series X and S.

  • Game
  • Save £25
  • Now £89.99
View Deal

We awarded the plain Xbox Wireless Headset 4.5 out of 5 in our original review, calling it “a no-brainer purchase” for your Xbox Series X or S.

“Offering incredible bang for your buck, the Xbox Wireless Headset blends clever design with booming performance, at a price that’s more than reasonable,” we concluded.

We can include this special edition version in that appraisal too, now that its price has been brought down to the same level as the original model’s RRP, which it’s still selling for over on the official Xbox website.

Features like multiple device support and EQ customisation simply don’t come along at this price very often, while the fit is super comfortable.

We still rate the Xbox Wireless Headset as the best value Xbox headset around. All you need to decide is whether you’d like some Starfield special sauce with your gaming headset.

As for the game its design references, we awarded Starfield 4 out of 5 in our review. “Starfield is an excellent RPG in the same mould as Skyrim and Fallout, but with a sci-fi spin,” we concluded. ” It features a deep skill tree and rewarding side quests to eat up your free time, as well as fantastic gunplay.”

You might like…

This limited time code can get you a Steam Deck on the cheap

This limited time code can get you a Steam Deck on the cheap

Jon Mundy 46 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S23 hits outrageous new low price on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 hits outrageous new low price on Amazon

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
The new Soundcore Boom 2 speaker already has a big price cut

The new Soundcore Boom 2 speaker already has a big price cut

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Smart home enthusiasts need to see this smart plug bundle

Smart home enthusiasts need to see this smart plug bundle

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Here’s how to get the iPhone SE 2022 for less than half price

Here’s how to get the iPhone SE 2022 for less than half price

Jessica Gorringe 24 hours ago
Amazon’s bargain Sony headphones deal from last week is still going

Amazon’s bargain Sony headphones deal from last week is still going

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words