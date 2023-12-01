The Instax Square Link is still less than £100 in time for Christmas

If you’re searching for the perfect gift for any smartphone photographer, look no further than the Instax Square Link instant printer.

The 4.5-star instant printer is now just £94.99 – that’s only 99p more than its Black Friday price. If you missed out on this year’s Black Friday sale, this is your second chance to bag the printer for almost as cheap.

Head to Amazon now to get the Instax Square Link for just £94.99 and save 27% compared to the printer’s usual £129.99 RRP. That’s a total saving of £35.

You’ll want to act fast, though. There are only five of these printers left in stock and there’s no saying how long this deal will be around.

Before November, the Instax Square Link would have set you back £129.99. While the instant printer had seen a few discounts in the year since its launch, none had come close to this brilliant Black Friday price drop.

Don’t miss your second chance to get the printer for less than £100 in time for Christmas.

Is the Instax Square Link worth buying?

Fujifilm-owned instant camera brand Instax is back with its third Link printer and a brand new AR feature… Pros In-app editing tools give saturation and contrast a boost

Only Instax Link printer to use square film

AR Print and Instax Connect aren’t available on other printers Cons Limited editing tools

QR codes are too big

Film development takes slightly longer than advertised

The Instax Square Link is an instant printer that supports the Instax Square Instant Film.

It has a small and portable design, available in two neutral colors (Ash White and Midnight Green).

The printer features a bumpy, corrugated texture and a matte finish.

It offers basic editing options to boost saturation and contrast, as well as add filters, text, and stickers.

The Square Link app includes features like Simple Prints, Editable Prints, AR Prints, and Instax Connect.

AR Print allows you to decorate your images with augmented effects that can be viewed through a QR code on smartphones.

Instax Connect allows you to upload and decorate images before sending them to anyone with a Square Link printer.

The Square Link charges via USB-C and reaches full charge in a couple of hours.

The printer is easy to set up and use with no learning curve required.

The resulting prints are bright, detailed, but skin tones may appear washed out.

The Instax Square Link is a compact printer that allows you to print square images on instant film wherever you are.

We found that the printer produced bright, detailed results on 62 x 62mm film and was a great alternative to carrying a large instant camera out and about for those who would prefer to snap photos on their smartphone and print them at home.

There are also plenty of fun features to discover in the Square Link app, including editing tools, text, stickers and even AR effects that can be viewed by scanning a small QR code in the corner of your image.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Instax Square Link review

