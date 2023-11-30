Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This is one of the cheapest ways to get an iPhone

Jon Mundy

If you’re looking for the cheapest way to get an iPhone, check out this tempting iPhone 12 contract deal.

It gets you the iPhone 12 on a 24 month Vodafone contract with a whopping 400GB of data for £21 a month, with no up front fee to pay.

That’s just £504 overall, which is an astonishing price for an iPhone, let alone one that comes with so much data.

We should acknowledge that the iPhone 12 isn’t the newest phone in the company’s line-up. The iPhone 15 recently hit the market.

However, the iPhone 12 still remains incredibly fresh. It’s the phone that reset Apple’s design aesthetic, which is why the aforementioned iPhone 15 looks much the same.

At the time of its release, it represented a huge advance over the iPhone 11. Since then, we’ve only really seen incremental updates.

Then there’s the fact that iPhone last way longer than other phones. Apple’s peerless custom silicon (which is blazing-fast) and it’s stellar ongoing software support mean that a brand new iPhone 12 will still feel modern when you boot it up today.

You can expect to get a good two or three more years of software updates as well.

We gave the iPhone 12 a glowing 4.5-star review at the time. In our recent revisit, we concluded that “It may not be the most recent iPhone, but the iPhone 12 can still offer plenty of bang for its buck. At a reduced £649/$599, it remains a tempting device.”

Now that the iPhone 12 can be had as part of this contract deal, which is one of the cheapest iPhone deals around, it’s an even smarter buy.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

