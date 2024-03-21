The GoPro Hero 11 Mini is now a super affordable action camera

If you’re hoping to pick up a new action camera in time for summer, we’ve got just the deal for you. The GoPro Hero 11 Mini has seen 17% slashed off its price.

The smaller alternative to the 2022 GoPro Hero 11 would typically cost you £299.99. However, shop during Amazon’s Spring Deal Days and you can bag the camera for just £248. That’s a decent £51.99 saving.

Save more than £50 on the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini The smaller sibling of the 2022 GoPro has been discounted to just £248 in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale. Shop today to save 17% on the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini and get the camera for £51.99 less than its £299.99 RRP. Amazon

Was £299.99

£248 View Deal

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Hero 11 Black Mini drop since the beginning of January, making this a rare opportunity to secure the action cam for less.

You’ll want to act fast, however. Amazon’s Spring sale ends on Monday.

The Hero 11 Black Mini is an action camera from GoPro that sits just below the Hero 11 Black in the brand’s 2022 line-up.

The camera packs many of the same features found on the Hero 11 Black, with a handful of cost-saving differences designed to keep the price affordable.

The main differences are apparent in the design, with the Mini sporting a smaller and lighter build and no touchscreen or front display. Regardless, you can still send footage directly to your smartphone to watch back and tweak right away.

Performance-wise, the two cameras are on par. The Hero 11 Black Mini features the same 8:7 sensor capable of capturing 5.3K/60fps video with support for more than 1 billion colours.

Other features, including 8x 2.7K slo-mo, the Enduro battery and HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilisation with built-in Horizon Lock, are available across both cameras, as is the ability to capture sharp 24.7-megapixel stills.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking for a different way to capture the action, we’ve also spotted a brilliant deal on the DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo drone bundle.

The Best Amazon Spring Deal Days Offers: