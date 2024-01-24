Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Gen 1 Sonos Move finally has a reasonable asking price

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’ve been considering a portable speaker upgrade then now is a great time to take the plunge, as you can currently nab 40% off a certified refurbished Gen 1 Sonos Move directly from Sonos’ eBay storefront.

Down from the usual £399 price tag, the Gen 1 Sonos Move is currently just £239. Because the device is being sold via an official Sonos vendor, you have guaranteed peace of mind that it will have undergone thorough testing and will include the same warranty as the company’s new products.

The Gen 1 Sonos Move, although launched in 2019, has remained one of the best and most popular portable speakers on the market. 

Get 40% off certified refurbished Gen 1 Sonos Move

Get 40% off certified refurbished Gen 1 Sonos Move

You can currently get 40% off a certified refurbished Gen 1 Sonos Move directly from Sonos’ own eBay storefront. Down from the usual £399 price tag, the Gen 1 Sonos Move is currently just £239.

  • eBay
  • Was £399
  • Now £239
View Deal

The Move is incredibly portable, thanks to its built-in handle and cordless design, making it easy to take with you either from room to room or to the great outdoors. Its IP56 rating means it’s protected from extreme temperatures, heavy rain and harmful dust. 

Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility makes using the Sonos Move even easier, with hands-free controls, plus Sonos Voice Control means you won’t even have to lift a finger to change the music. 

The Sonos Move received a positive 4.5-star rating from us, with Kob Monney, our TV and Audio Editor praising “the combination of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity makes it an attractive speaker for those who want a wireless speaker that works as well indoors as it does out.” 

Kob also noted in his initial review that “the price of £400 is a steep one but there’s no speaker that can do what the Move does at its price” making this 40% off deal even more attractive if you’ve been considering a more powerful speaker for a while now.

As the Sonos Move is rarely seen at 40% off, now is the perfect time to nab it. You’ll be glad you did when you find yourself out in the garden, once summer comes around, enjoying your favourite tunes.

You might like…

Best Samsung Galaxy Deals for January 2024: All the latest bargains

Best Samsung Galaxy Deals for January 2024: All the latest bargains

Thomas Deehan 57 mins ago
Best iPhone Deals for January 2024: Contract and SIM-free bargains

Best iPhone Deals for January 2024: Contract and SIM-free bargains

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
The Xbox Series X Drinks Cooler just fell to a mouthwatering price

The Xbox Series X Drinks Cooler just fell to a mouthwatering price

Jon Mundy 6 hours ago
The epic Ninja Foodi Air Fryer deal is back in stock

The epic Ninja Foodi Air Fryer deal is back in stock

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
You won’t find a cheaper pair of Bang and Olufsen headphones than these

You won’t find a cheaper pair of Bang and Olufsen headphones than these

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Last chance to get a free Galaxy Watch with the S24 Ultra

Last chance to get a free Galaxy Watch with the S24 Ultra

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words