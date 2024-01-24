The Gen 1 Sonos Move finally has a reasonable asking price

If you’ve been considering a portable speaker upgrade then now is a great time to take the plunge, as you can currently nab 40% off a certified refurbished Gen 1 Sonos Move directly from Sonos’ eBay storefront.

Down from the usual £399 price tag, the Gen 1 Sonos Move is currently just £239. Because the device is being sold via an official Sonos vendor, you have guaranteed peace of mind that it will have undergone thorough testing and will include the same warranty as the company’s new products.

The Gen 1 Sonos Move, although launched in 2019, has remained one of the best and most popular portable speakers on the market.

The Move is incredibly portable, thanks to its built-in handle and cordless design, making it easy to take with you either from room to room or to the great outdoors. Its IP56 rating means it’s protected from extreme temperatures, heavy rain and harmful dust.

Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility makes using the Sonos Move even easier, with hands-free controls, plus Sonos Voice Control means you won’t even have to lift a finger to change the music.

The Sonos Move received a positive 4.5-star rating from us, with Kob Monney, our TV and Audio Editor praising “the combination of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity makes it an attractive speaker for those who want a wireless speaker that works as well indoors as it does out.”

Kob also noted in his initial review that “the price of £400 is a steep one but there’s no speaker that can do what the Move does at its price” making this 40% off deal even more attractive if you’ve been considering a more powerful speaker for a while now.

As the Sonos Move is rarely seen at 40% off, now is the perfect time to nab it. You’ll be glad you did when you find yourself out in the garden, once summer comes around, enjoying your favourite tunes.