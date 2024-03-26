The Galaxy Watch 5 is now cheaper than a Fitbit

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is selling at a cheaper price than a Fitbit Versa 4 right now.

EE is selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for just £154. That’s £115 cheaper than its £269 launch price, and about £30 cheaper than it was selling on Amazon for at the time of writing.

It's also about £25 cheaper than the Fitbit Versa 4 – a stylish smartwatch-like fitness tracker with a much more limited range of capabilities than the Galaxy Watch 5.

It’s also about £25 cheaper than the Fitbit Versa 4 – a stylish smartwatch-like fitness tracker with a much more limited range of capabilities than the Galaxy Watch 5.

We gave the Galaxy Watch 5 a solid 4 out of 5 review at the time of its launch, concluding that it was “an incredible wearable when weighed up against its competitors”.

It provided the best example of Google Wear OS at the time, as well as new and improved sleep tracking, all-day battery life, and impressively accurate HRM results. Thanks to a new sapphire crystal display, it was also much tougher than previous Samsung smartwatches.

Both as a fitness tracker and a modern smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will serve you well.

Our biggest criticism of the Galaxy Watch 5 at the time was that it was a little too similar to the Galaxy Watch 4 before it. At this new lower price, however, it’s far more difficult to level such a thing at Samsung.

This is an excellent smartwatch, especially now that it costs less than a Fitbit.