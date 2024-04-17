The Galaxy S24 is a super cheap upgrade at this price

There’s a brilliant contract offer on the Samsung Galaxy S24 right now, with a low monthly price and a free tablet into the bargain.

Click on the deals link below and you’ll be able to grab a Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB with 500GB of monthly data on a 24 month contract for just £26.99 per month. There’s a minimal £59 up front fee to pay.

That’s already great value on a brilliant phone, but the real sweetener here is the promise of a free Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet worth £349.

You’ll need to claim your free tablet before April 30, so be quick. Check out Samsung’s website on the offer for more details.

The Galaxy S24 is a fine compact flagship phone that we awarded 4 out of 5 in our review. It features a sharp new flat-edged design, a compact but vibrant 6.2-inch 120Hz OLED display, and a capable Exynos 2400 processor.

It’s capable of capturing some great shots with its camera system, and the provision of a dedicated 3x telephoto camera is a relative rarity in such a compact phone.

The big addition this time around is Samsung’s fresh suite of AI tools, which can do everything from transcribe conversations to rewrite your messages. Some of these features feel like magic.

Nailing the core appeal of the phone, our own Max concluded that “It’s one of the few remaining Android phones that’s powerful and not massive”. That’s a big deal for a lot of people.

Alos noteworthy is Samsung’s promise of 7 years of OS and security updates, which is as good as it gets.