The Galaxy S23 FE is back down to a bargain price

Amazon is once again offering a huge price discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, provided you remember to apply a voucher.

The listing itself still shows Samsung’s mid-ranger selling for its recommended retail price of £599. Scan your eyes down a little, however, and you’ll notice a little Voucher box. Tick that, and £150 will be knocked off the price.

This means you’ll be getting a relatively recent upper-mid-range smartphone for just £449. It’s a similar saving to the one that Amazon offered earlier in the month, but for the cheaper 128GB model.

That’s a solid price for a very accomplished phone. We awarded the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE a respectable 3.5 out of 5 in our review, calling it “a tempting option with flagship S23 DNA and the right compromises to fit its £599/$599 price tag”.

Our biggest problem with it at the time had nothing to do with its quality, but rather the late timing of its release, which saw it selling for around the price of the regular Galaxy S23.

Suffice to say, with this deal knocking a huge wedge off that RRP, our one main concern about the phone pretty much evaporates.

All you’re left with is a very accomplished mid-ranger with a couple of stand-out features. We particularly appreciate the provision of a dedicated telephoto camera, which is something even the £699 Pixel 8 doesn’t give you.

You also get wireless charging, in addition to solid performance and all-day battery life. It’s a pretty comprehensive package for the money.