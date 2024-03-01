Amazon’s fixed the price for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

If you’re looking to upgrade your Galaxy phone without breaking the bank, you won’t want to miss this incredible deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

The Galaxy S23 FE now costs just £499 with 256GB of storage on Amazon. That’s a huge £150 saved compared to the phone’s £649 RRP just three months after it launched in December 2023.

All you need to do is check the box next to the £150 voucher on the Amazon listing before adding the smartphone to your basket.

Our main issue with the Galaxy S23 FE was how close the price remained to last year’s Galaxy S23 – especially since the flagship model has seen its own discounts over the last year. Now, the Galaxy S23 FE has plummeted to £499, making it a significantly better deal for those looking to save on the Samsung S Series.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE worth buying?

A great phone that has arrived a little too late to be tempting Pros Very similar design to the Galaxy S23

Great performance from the Exynos 2200

All-day battery life Cons The regular Galaxy S23 can be found cheaper

Slow charging

Fairly heavy for its size

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (Fan Edition) is a mid-range smartphone that includes many of the same great design details and features as the flagship Galaxy S23 but at a cheaper price point.

The Galaxy S23 combines a minimalistic design with Exynos 2200 performance and an all-day battery life. The phone also includes the same 50-megapixel main camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens as the Galaxy S23, paired with an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto lens – a rarity in the mid-range market.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review.

Looking for a different deal?

