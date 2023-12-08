Samsung’s latest Galaxy smartphone has finally arrived in the UK – and it’s available at a very tempting price thanks to this huge data deal.

Mobile Phones Direct is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for a mere £9 upfront and £30 per month on a 24 month contract with O2.

For that monthly payment, you’re getting 300GB of data (typically for the price this would be 150GB) plus all the minutes and texts you could possibly want. There are other O2 benefits too, like O2 WIFI or O2 Priority.

Over the course of the contract this works out at £729, a good price when you consider buying the phone outright would set you back £599.

The Galaxy S23 FE is already down to a tasty price Mobile Phones Direct is currently offering the device for a mere £9 upfront and £30 per month on a 24 month contract with O2. Mobile Phones Direct

£9 upfront

£30 a month View Deal

On top of this, you’ll also be able to claim a load of extra goodies from Samsung. This includes a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE earbuds, £100 cashback and 12 months worth of Disney Plus. Can’t say fairer than that.

How good is the Galaxy S23 FE?

A great phone that has arrived a little too late to be tempting Pros Very similar design to the Galaxy S23

Great performance from the Exynos 2200

All-day battery life Cons The regular Galaxy S23 can be found cheaper

Slow charging

Fairly heavy for its size

Sitting below the S23, the FE brings some of the top features from the flagship range into a more budget-conscious package. There’s a 6.4-inch OLED screen, 128GB of storage and a sleek design. On the back, there’s a 50MP camera, while a 4500mAh battery sits inside. Our reviewer was thoroughly impressed with the battery performance, along with the strong performance of the Exynos chipset.

In our review we said, “The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a solid phone when looked at singularly; it’s competitively priced with great performance, it boasts a trio of cameras including a telephoto that’s not usually found in the mid-range market, you get long-term software support and all-day battery life.”

If you’re on the hunt for some fantastic tech gifts this festive season, check out our Trusted Reviews Gift Guide which is packed with fantastic products we can thoroughly recommend.