The Echo Dot with Clock is back down to its Black Friday price

You can snatch up the Amazon Echo Dot 4th-Gen with Clock for under £40 with this amazing deal that’s as good as it was during Black Friday.

The Echo Dot (4th-Generation) with Clock has dropped all the way down to its Black Friday price at £38.99. Compared to the original price of £59.99, this is a massive steal, so you can have your own bedside table companion without breaking the bank.

Wake up in style with this Echo Dot with Clock deal It’s the perfect time to upgrade your smart home, as the Echo Dot (4th Generation) with Clock is now back to its Black Friday Price. Amazon

As cheap as Black Friday

Now only £38.99 View Deal

To show you our point of comparison, we’ve included a screenshot below from our Amazon price history tool, showing that the price was in fact the same over Black Friday and for a brief portion of December as well.

Compared to some other smart speakers that can be a bit generic, the Echo Dot is a sleek device with a spherical design. The 1.6-inch speaker is forward-facing so the audio is sent towards to ensure that no sound is lost at your expense.

Echo Dot 4th-Generation with Clock price history on Amazon

As with all Echo products, you’re also getting treated to the wide range of Alexa features, so you can hear your upcoming appointments or even what the weather is like, simply by asking.

You can also delve into Alexa Skills if you want your Echo to do even more, or set up routines with supported devices such as smart lights, which can be pretty handy if you need some extra help waking up in the cold mornings.

Plus, you can now make free outbound calls with Alexa if you’re on Vodafone or EE. Pair your number with the speaker to receive incoming calls too, which is ideal for those moments when you’ve left your phone in another room, but you’re not sure which one.

And since this is an Echo Dot with Clock, the LCD display comes to life when the device is turned on. It can show you the time, any timers you have ongoing as well as the temperature.

We gave the Echo Dot (4th-Generation) with Clock 4.5/5 stars, with some of our favourite aspects being the clear audio and neat design that will blend into any home perfectly.

The Echo Dot with Clock is an easy device to recommend at any time of year but if you missed out on the Black Friday offer then now’s a great chance to bag that same saving.