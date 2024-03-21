The classic Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are now a steal at Amazon

Amazon is offering a huge discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4, one of the most highly rated sets of headphones of recent years.

As part of its current Spring Deal sales event, Amazon is selling the Sony WH-1000XM4 £199, which is 43% cheaper than its £350 RRP.

Of course, that last figure was the launch price. With the arrival of the Sony WH-1000XM5 that’s no longer the going rate. Even so, you’re looking at a saving of around £50 on the current asking price.

Get the brilliant Sony WH-1000XM4 for £199 Amazon is offering a healthy discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones right now, with speedy delivery for Prime members. Amazon

Spring Deal

Now £199 View Deal

We should note that a number of retailers are offering the Sony WF-1000XM4 at this knock-down price right now, following in the footsteps of Sony itself. None can offer the speedy delivery that Prime members enjoy, however. You might even be able to receive them later today if you order quickly enough.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 remains an excellent set of headphones. We awarded them a glowing 5-star review at the time, and we stand by that score.

Revisiting the review more recently we concluded that they remained a compelling pick now that the WH-1000XM5 was on the market. “The cheaper, more affordable price ensures these headphones are a great pair for those who can’t afford the newer model,” we said.

With another £50 chopped off the price, that sentiment stands even stronger today.

You’re getting premium headphones with superb audio quality, impressive noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit. They’re also more travel-worthy than the WH-1000XM5 thanks to a compact foldable design.