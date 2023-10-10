Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Bang and Olufsen A1 speaker is finally affordable

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Bang & Olufsen is the type of boutique brand that doesn’t do big discounts on its products too often, so when a great deal like this one becomes available, it’s absolutely worth jumping on.

The Beosound A1 2nd Gen outdoor speaker has been reduced from its RRP of £239 to £169 for Prime Day. Considering the performance this speaker offers, that’s a bit of a bargain in our minds.

In order to take advantage of this promotion, you will have to sign up to Amazon Prime.

The Beosound A1 is one of the best-sounding outdoor speakers we’ve come across. We gave it five-stars when we reviewed and lauded it with an award, that’s how highly we think of this wireless speaker.

It is the first outdoor Bluetooth speaker to support Alexa, which it does through linking to the Alexa app on your mobile device. If you have something on your mind, or want to know what the weather is like before you head out to use the speaker, you can find out before you venture outside with the Beosound A1.

It’ll be able to handle wet conditions with its IP67 waterproof design, and despite having the shape of an over-sized hockey puck the Beosound A1 is an elegantly designed speaker that looks and feels great to use.

Battery life is 18 hours at typical listening volume, and with aptX Bluetooth support you could stream to higher quality music from the likes of Tidal and Qobuz. Stereo pairing is a possibility if you purchase two speakers.

And the Beosound A1 delivers an exceptional sound for its size. Bass is surprisingly good, its neutral performance ensures there clarity and detail throughout the frequency range, with an excellent vocal performance and plenty of dynamism. Three years on and the Beosound A1 remains one of the best-sounding outdoor speakers we’ve tested.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

