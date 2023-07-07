Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Apple Watch 7 is almost as cheap as the Apple Watch SE

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

We’re mere days away from Amazon Prime Day 2023, but that doesn’t mean you need to wait until July 11 and 12 to bag a huge tech saving – just check out this heavy discount on the excellent Apple Watch 7.

Amazon has slashed a whopping 28% off the 2021 flagship Apple wearable, bringing the RRP of £399 down to a far more tempting £288.93.

That’s a saving of £110.07, making this deal hard to resist if you’re looking to upgrade from an older Apple Watch – perhaps the Series 3 which no longer gets big updates from Apple – or are simply interested in trying one for the first time.

To put this price into perspective, it’s only £40 more than the Apple Watch SE 2 which has a far shorter feature list than the Series 7. It’s also more than £100 cheaper than the Apple Watch Series 8. Considering the features added in the newer model were slim, we’d suggest plumping for the Series 7 at this price.

So, why would we choose the Series 7 over the SE? For one, the Series 7 has a larger, more immersive display that gets very bright when being used outdoors. It also has a few more internal sensors, including an ECG monitor which is very handy for keeping an eye on your heart health.

The Apple Watch 7 is almost as cheap as the Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch 7 is almost as cheap as the Apple Watch SE

Amazon has slashed a whopping 28% off the 2021 flagship Apple wearable, bringing the RRP of £399 down to a far more tempting £288.93.

  • Amazon
  • Save £110.07
  • £288.93
View Deal

Arguably the biggest addition though is the always-on display, which means the screen stays on even when you’re not directly looking at it. This gives the Series 7 more of a feel of a real watch, rather than a computer sitting on your wrist.

The particular model on offer is the larger 45mm version with GPS, but it does lack the cellular skills of the pricier connected model. It’s the aluminium green model and comes with a matching green silicone sports strap. If that isn’t to your taste, any 44mm or 45mm Apple Watch strap will easily slip in here.

At one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen this watch go for, this is a fantastic deal for one of the best wearables around.

You might like…

Check out the Switch OLED’s early Prime Day price drop

Check out the Switch OLED’s early Prime Day price drop

Thomas Deehan 53 mins ago
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 price has plummeted after Samsung’s announcement

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 price has plummeted after Samsung’s announcement

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Don’t miss this early Prime Day Logitech keyboard deal

Don’t miss this early Prime Day Logitech keyboard deal

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
This slick Dell gaming laptop has taken a tumble in price

This slick Dell gaming laptop has taken a tumble in price

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Want a Pixel? This deal makes the 7 Pro affordable

Want a Pixel? This deal makes the 7 Pro affordable

Jon Mundy 2 days ago
This Street Fighter 6 discount is the biggest one yet

This Street Fighter 6 discount is the biggest one yet

Jon Mundy 2 days ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.