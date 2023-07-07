The Apple Watch 7 is almost as cheap as the Apple Watch SE

We’re mere days away from Amazon Prime Day 2023, but that doesn’t mean you need to wait until July 11 and 12 to bag a huge tech saving – just check out this heavy discount on the excellent Apple Watch 7.

Amazon has slashed a whopping 28% off the 2021 flagship Apple wearable, bringing the RRP of £399 down to a far more tempting £288.93.

That’s a saving of £110.07, making this deal hard to resist if you’re looking to upgrade from an older Apple Watch – perhaps the Series 3 which no longer gets big updates from Apple – or are simply interested in trying one for the first time.

To put this price into perspective, it’s only £40 more than the Apple Watch SE 2 which has a far shorter feature list than the Series 7. It’s also more than £100 cheaper than the Apple Watch Series 8. Considering the features added in the newer model were slim, we’d suggest plumping for the Series 7 at this price.

So, why would we choose the Series 7 over the SE? For one, the Series 7 has a larger, more immersive display that gets very bright when being used outdoors. It also has a few more internal sensors, including an ECG monitor which is very handy for keeping an eye on your heart health.

Arguably the biggest addition though is the always-on display, which means the screen stays on even when you’re not directly looking at it. This gives the Series 7 more of a feel of a real watch, rather than a computer sitting on your wrist.

The particular model on offer is the larger 45mm version with GPS, but it does lack the cellular skills of the pricier connected model. It’s the aluminium green model and comes with a matching green silicone sports strap. If that isn’t to your taste, any 44mm or 45mm Apple Watch strap will easily slip in here.

At one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen this watch go for, this is a fantastic deal for one of the best wearables around.