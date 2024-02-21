Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The 2022 Dell XPS 13 is going for its lowest price yet

Jon Mundy

The Dell XPS 13 laptop is selling for its lowest price yet over on Amazon.

Online retail giant Amazon is selling this smart, compact Windows 11 laptop for £949, which is a saving of 28% the previous price of £1,319.

This is for the top spec too, which gives you a 13.4-inch UHD+ display, a 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i7-1250U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

That top spec is an important point to note here, as it addresses a few concerns we had about performance when we reviewed the lower-specced model. This spec should have all the power you need for general tasks.

Elsewhere in the aforementioned review, we praised the laptop’s “bright and colourful display” (at 500 nits it goes above and beyond your usual laptop provision) and its “stylish and slender design”. The display is actually even sharper in this deal spec, but the design point remains consistent whatever the model.

The Dell XPS 13 really is an extremely attractive and compact laptop, with a 0.74cm-thick aluminium body and a negligible weight of just 740g.

On the connectivity front, you get a pair of Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) ports with DisplayPort and power delivery.

Amazon is calling this a “Limited time deal”, so you likely won’t be able to buy the Dell XPS 13 for £949 much longer.

If you’re after a laptop that looks as good as it performs, with a super-sharp and bright display, for a price of less than £1,000, this Dell XPS 13 deal should prove ideal.

