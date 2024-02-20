Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The 14 Pro Max is now cheaper than the iPhone 15

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can now pick up an iPhone 14 Pro Max for cheaper than the price of an iPhone 15, which is quite the bargain.

UK MVNO is selling refurbished iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets in ‘Like new’ condition for just £749. That’s £450 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro Max launch price, and £50 cheaper than a brand new iPhone 15.

Yes, these are refurbished units, and as such are not strictly brand new. However, these ‘Like new’ units are described as having “zero wear and tear” with “no visible scratches on the screen or body”.

They also come with a 24-month warranty, and have been subjected to a 30-point health check to ensure they’re operating at their full potential.

It might be a year older than the iPhone 15, but make no mistake: the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the better phone. It has a bigger display, the exact same level of power, much better stamina, and a way better camera.

We gave the iPhone 14 Pro Max a 4.5-star review at the time, calling it “fantastic in so many ways”. We love its 6.7-inch OLED display and long battery life, and found the triple camera system to be reliable in all conditions.

This was the generation where Apple introduced the Dynamic Island system too, so you won’t lose out on the iPhone 15’s handy heads-up widgets.

True, the iPhone 14 Pro Max isn’t subtle, but it remains a competitive super-flagship phone, and one that’s now available at a very reasonable price.

