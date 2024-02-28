Smeg’s retro coffee machine just plummeted in price

You can currently pick up the classy Smeg ECF01 retro espresso coffee machine for a knock-down price.

Marks Electrical is now selling the Smeg ECF01 retro espresso coffee machine for a price of £189, which is a whopping saving of £140 on the £329 RRP.

This is for an espresso machine with Smeg’s signature retro style and commitment to build quality. You can see it here in the stainless steel filter holder, frame and cup tray.

It’s a relatively compact machine with dimensions of 330 x 149 x 329mm, but it still achieves the requisite 15 bar professional pressure. You also get a 1L removable water tank with optional water filter.

The Smeg ECF01 is incredibly simple to operate, with three key buttons: a one-cup button; a two-cup button; and a Steam option.

You also get an adjustable cappuccino system, as well as a flow stop function to customise your coffee length.

This coffee machine also comes with a two year warranty for parts and labour.

We reviewed the Smeg ECF01 some time ago (it’s a bit of a timeless classic), awarding it the full 5 out of 5 treatment. We concluded that it was “A gorgeous espresso machine that’s super-quick and packed to the drip tray with smart features.”

It goes without saying that we loved how it looked, but we also rated its speed, flexibility (it can handle taller cups and mugs), and the outstanding quality of the coffee it produces.